Applied Systems Builds on AI Reconciliation Momentum with New Financial Operations Innovation

Chicago, IL., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced advancements in AI-powered insurance financial management innovation, including the latest release of Applied Recon™, an AI-powered reconciliation solution built natively into Applied Epic®, and new embedded premium financing capabilities within Applied Pay®. By automating commission reconciliation and quote-to-finance workflows, these advancements give agencies faster cash flow, fewer manual hours, and greater visibility into the financial operations that drive profitability.

Demonstrating strong market demand by growing to more than 140 agencies of all sizes since its pre-launch period, Applied Recon’s early adopters are estimated to have saved over 8 hours of reconciliation time per week, on average. Applied Recon automates commission reconciliation directly within Applied Epic which allows finance teams to upload carrier statements and use AI to extract, cleanse, match, and reconcile transactions. Key outcomes include:

Automate and Accelerate Accounting Cycles: AI-powered extraction and matching cut hours of manual work each week, speeding up reconciliation so producers, carriers, and the agency get paid faster.

Improve Financial Accuracy and Confidence: Advanced matching using six signals and AI-driven data cleansing reduces errors and duplicates, ensuring accurate reporting for producers, carriers, and management.

Reduce Time Spent Switching Between Systems: Native-to-Applied Epic reconciliation eliminates reliance on fragile third-party connections, reducing training, simplifying maintenance, and ensuring seamless upgrades within the system agencies already use.

New AI-powered embedded Premium Finance within Applied Pay eliminates the disconnected, portal-dependent premium financing process, building the capability directly into agents' quoting workflows. Key outcomes include:

Eliminate Rekeying with AI-Enhanced Automation: AI extracts policy details from quotes and submits them directly to the premium finance provider with no manual data entry, removing the last manual bottleneck from the financing workflow.

Single Source of Financing Truth: Applied Epic is updated automatically with financing details and policy information after the insured’s down payment is made, eliminating ad hoc communication and manual review.

Control and Visibility Without the Portal: PFA status, financing terms, and payment confirmations all live in Applied Epic, giving teams full visibility and control with one login.

Incremental Financing Revenue Without Extra Work: The insured-led workflow offers financing automatically at checkout, driving up to 15 percent incremental financing volume by making financing reliably available when the insured is ready to pay.

“AI has transformed how agencies sell and service, but the financial workflows that determine profitability remain largely manual,” said Chase Petrey, President, Applied Pay, Applied Systems. “Applied’s advancements in AI for financial management will drastically eliminate manual insurance accounting work so agencies can focus their time on where it matters most - advising and servicing clients.”

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.