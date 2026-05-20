Aeroflow Urology Donates to National Diaper Bank Network and United Way to Improve National Health Equity

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Urology , a nationwide provider of incontinence care supplies through insurance and a division of Aeroflow Health , announced donations to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) and United Way , reinforcing their commitment to community wellness and health equity.

Diaper insecurity affects nearly 1 in 2 U.S. families, with parents being forced to choose between basic hygiene products and household essentials. Aeroflow Urology’s contribution to the NDBN, the foremost authority on diaper insecurity in the U.S., directly combats this growing issue by providing essential hygiene products to vulnerable populations through a network of over 200 community diaper banks.

Simultaneously, Aeroflow Urology’s donation to United Way Worldwide supports global initiatives aimed at improving education, financial stability, and health outcomes for families in need. By supporting both the NDBN and United Way, Aeroflow Urology continues to provide vital resources that foster healthier outcomes for children and adults alike.

"At Aeroflow, our mission is to improve the quality of life for the communities we serve," said Mica Phillips, Executive Vice President of Aeroflow Urology. "These donations are an investment in the health and dignity of individuals and families nationwide, ensuring basic necessities and support systems are accessible to those who need them most."

These donations demonstrate Aeroflow Health's broader commitment to patient advocacy and closing gaps in health disparities across the country. The growing company works with more than 1,000 insurance plans to support patients across the country with a variety of needs, including continence care, motherhood support, sleep support, and diabetes management.

To learn more about Aeroflow Urology, please visit www.aeroflowurology.com and for more information about further donations from Aeroflow Health, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .