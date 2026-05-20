Source Logistics Identifies Geographic Restructuring as the Defining Shift in North American Logistics

HOUSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics, a leader in warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services, today released its 2026 Supply Chain Outlook Report. The report synthesizes findings from a proprietary survey of shippers across manufacturing, retail, and consumer packaged goods with independent market data to identify the top four trends that will define supply chain performance through the remainder of 2026.

The report's central finding challenges a prevailing assumption in the industry: technology investment is the primary lever for building supply chain resilience. According to Source Logistics' analysis, the most consequential decisions shippers are making in 2026 are geographic, not digital. The company points to Mexico's record $41 billion in foreign direct investment through Q3 2025, a 15% year-over-year increase, as evidence that nearshoring has moved from strategic consideration to operational execution.

"The companies we work with are not waiting for better software to fix their supply chains," said Raul Villarreal, CEO of Source Logistics. "They are restructuring where goods are made. That is a fundamentally different kind of decision, and it has real implications for how logistics networks need to be built around it."

Four Trends Identified in the 2026 Outlook:

Nearshoring as an Operating Model. Over one-third of surveyed shippers in food and beverage, grocery, and CPG indicated they are actively planning or evaluating new manufacturing facilities in the next 12 to 24 months, with concentrated interest in industrial corridors including Monterrey, Querétaro, and Guanajuato. The report notes that 43% of supply chain leaders now plan to shift more of their footprint to the Americas over the next three years, specifically to mitigate tariff exposure.

Over one-third of surveyed shippers in food and beverage, grocery, and CPG indicated they are actively planning or evaluating new manufacturing facilities in the next 12 to 24 months, with concentrated interest in industrial corridors including Monterrey, Querétaro, and Guanajuato. The report notes that 43% of supply chain leaders now plan to shift more of their footprint to the Americas over the next three years, specifically to mitigate tariff exposure. Visibility as a Baseline Requirement. Despite broad technology investment, only 6% of companies report full supply chain visibility, while 94% report revenue impact from supply chain disruptions. The report identifies disconnected systems and the inability to detect issues proactively as the top operational friction points among surveyed shippers.

Despite broad technology investment, only 6% of companies report full supply chain visibility, while 94% report revenue impact from supply chain disruptions. The report identifies disconnected systems and the inability to detect issues proactively as the top operational friction points among surveyed shippers. Omnichannel Complexity and the Capacity Crunch. E-commerce now drives 70% of 3PL business, and the average e-commerce return rate is projected to reach 24.5% in 2025, compared to 8 to 10% for brick-and-mortar retail. Surveyed shippers cited demand forecasting accuracy and limited supplier flexibility during surges as their most pressing operational challenges.

E-commerce now drives 70% of 3PL business, and the average e-commerce return rate is projected to reach 24.5% in 2025, compared to 8 to 10% for brick-and-mortar retail. Surveyed shippers cited demand forecasting accuracy and limited supplier flexibility during surges as their most pressing operational challenges. Service Quality Over Cost. The report finds that 72% of shippers now rank service above price when selecting a 3PL partner, and that 34% of shippers cite poor customer service as the leading cause of a failed 3PL partnership. Surveyed shippers described a preference for proactive communication over reactive troubleshooting.

Villarreal noted that the survey results reflect a broader recalibration in how shippers evaluate logistics partners. "The feedback we received was less about features and more about accountability," he said. "Shippers want partners who follow through, communicate ahead of problems, and can adjust when their network changes. That is the standard we are building toward."

The 2026 Supply Chain Outlook Report is available for download at www.sourcelogistics.com. Source Logistics representatives are available to discuss the findings and their implications for shipper operations.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

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