Alpha FMC Appoints Charles Cummins as Senior Partner in North American Wealth Management Team

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (“Alpha FMC”), a leading global consultancy to the financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Charles Cummins as a Senior Partner within its North American Wealth Management consulting team.

Based in Alpha FMC’s New York office, Charles will lead efforts to further expand the firm’s presence across the North American wealth management market. He brings deep expertise in global operating models and a strong track record of helping institutions scale and transform their wealth management businesses.

This appointment comes at a time of continued transformation across the wealth management industry, driven by evolving client expectations, digital innovation, and increasing operational complexity.

Charles joins Alpha FMC with a breadth of directly relevant experience in financial services consulting. Most recently, he served as a Principal at EY, where he led strategic engagements for some of the firm’s largest global wealth management clients. During his tenure, he played a key role in strengthening the practice’s core delivery capabilities and driving some of the firm’s most impactful transformation programs.

“We are delighted to welcome Charles to the team. His experience advising leading global wealth managers will be invaluable as we support our clients in navigating an increasingly complex and evolving market environment. From our earliest conversations, there was strong alignment in our perspectives on the opportunities ahead, and I look forward to building together and delivering for our clients at Alpha.” — Matt Harris, Senior Partner and Head of Wealth Management Consulting – North America

In his new role, Charles will focus on deepening Alpha FMC’s relationships with large bank-owned wealth managers and wirehouse firms, while continuing to enhance the depth and quality of the firm’s North American delivery capabilities. His appointment further strengthens Alpha FMC’s regional leadership team and reinforces the firm’s continued investment in its growing Wealth Management consulting business.

“I’m excited to join Alpha FMC at a pivotal moment in its growth. With more than 15 years in financial services consulting, I’ve seen firsthand the strength of Alpha’s client relationships and its clearly differentiated position in the market. Combining deep domain expertise with global scale, Alpha is uniquely positioned to deliver in complex, high-stakes transformations. I look forward to accelerating growth in the Wealth Management sector – particularly across bank-led wealth managers – and strengthening Alpha’s position as the partner of choice for the industry’s most ambitious firms.” — Charles Cummins, Senior Partner, Wealth Management Consulting – North America

About Alpha FMC

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is a leading global consultancy to the financial services industry. Alpha combines highly specialist sector-focused strategy, management consulting and technology expertise to support the client transformation lifecycle.

Founded in 2003, Alpha now has over 1,500 consultants across North America, the UK, Europe, MENA and APAC.

Alpha has been supported by investment partner Bridgepoint, one of the world’s leading quoted private asset growth investors, since 2024.

To learn more, visit:

www.alphafmc.com

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