Housecall Pro Announces Inaugural Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026

Honorees represent a new generation of entrepreneurs and leaders shaping the future of skilled trades

 | Source: Housecall Pro Housecall Pro

Denver, Colorado

DENVER, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro®, a leading AI field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, today announced the Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026. The program recognizes young leaders who are building standout businesses, serving their communities, and raising the standard of excellence in the skilled trades.

Selected from more than 1,300 nominations across the United States and Canada, the inaugural Trades 40 Under 40 class spans home service fields including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, painting, cleaning, and more. Their stories reflect the breadth of opportunity in the trades, from young entrepreneurs scaling million-dollar businesses before turning 25, to second-generation leaders carrying forward family legacies, to veterans and mentors using their businesses to create pathways for others.

"The stereotype that trades are a fallback is outdated," said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro. "Across 1,000+ nominations, we saw the next generation of operators building real companies: trained teams, strong cultures, and customer experiences that compete with any modern brand. The trades are the smartest entrepreneurial path in America right now. It's only accelerating, and this class is leading it."

The nomination pool itself reflected the industry’s changing demographics. Roughly 1 in 9 nominations came from Gen Z professionals between the ages of 19 and 29, underscoring rising interest in the trades among younger generations. Additionally, 10 women were named to the inaugural class, representing 25% of honorees and signaling the growing influence of women across field, office, and executive leadership roles in the trades.

“You could feel the pride and work ethic coming through in these nominations,” said Tommy Mello, Founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service and a Trades 40 Under 40 judge. “Some of these honorees started their businesses just a few years ago and are now leading growing teams, serving entire communities, and helping inspire more young people to pursue careers in the trades.”

The inaugural Trades 40 Under 40 class will be celebrated during Housecall Pro’s Spring Summit on June 4. Nominations for the class of 2027 will open next year.

View the complete 2026 winner roster below, and full honoree profiles at trades40under40.com.

Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026

Name  Trade  Business  Location
John Bottala  Plumbing  Western Rooter and Plumbing  Arcadia, CA
Mario Lopez  HVAC  Atticman Heating & Air  Sacramento, CA
Michael Lanphear  Plumbing  AYS Plumbing & Rooter  Upland, CA
Daniel Leblanc  HVAC  Simcoe Muskoka Home Comfort  Orillia, ON
Jay Villegas  HVAC  Frontier Cooling and Heating  Mission, TX
Joshua Warner  Electrical, HVAC  Maverick Electric, Heating, and Air  Roseville, CA
Amber Southard  Plumbing  Heritage Plumbing  Ridgefield, WA
Seth Chapman  HVAC  Chapman's A/C and Heating  Lafayette, LA
Donavan Truesdale  HVAC  Blue Diamond Heating and Air  San Diego, CA
Julian Chavez  Dryer Vent Cleaning  Dryer Vent Cleaning, Inc.  St. Augustine, FL
Stephen Miley  HVAC  Heritage Air Services  Midlothian, TX
Stephanie Mewherter  Plumbing  Thomas Plumbing  Raeford, NC
Chase Vess  Pressure Washing  Excellent Exteriors  Fredericksburg, VA
Jayson Jimenez  Plumbing  The Bearded Plumber  San Antonio, TX
Joseph Prestia  Plumbing  Pipe Wizard Plumbing & Heating  Yorktown, NY
John Black  HVAC, Plumbing  Yeti HVAC and Plumbing  Minneapolis, MN
Michael Koop  HVAC  Clean Heating & Air, Crawlspace, and Pest  Dalton, GA
Michael Eppich  Plumbing  Peerless Plumbing  Phoenix, AZ
Marco Tellerico  Chimney  Higgins Energy Alternatives  Barre, MA
Justin Colizzi  HVAC, Plumbing  Seaside Plumbing and Mechanical  Hampton, NH
Jillian Pittman  Plumbing  JMP Plumbing Services  McKinney, TX
Travis Austin  Garage Doors  West Coast Garage Doors  Cape Coral, FL
Kelly Breeden  HVAC  Monticello Air  Charlottesville, VA
Asher Bennett  HVAC  All Hours Heating & Cooling  Belton, MO
Nate Suggs  HVAC  North Myrtle Beach Heating & Air Conditioning  North Myrtle Beach, SC
Sam Matsuk  HVAC  Topline Heating & Air  Lancaster, PA
Olivia Cockroft  HVAC  Chasco Plumbing and Heating  St. Johns, MI
Brennan Bleile  HVAC  Suck It Up Furnace Cleaning  Chestermere, AB
Brian Davis  HVAC, Plumbing  Dayco Systems  Acworth, GA
Tanner Kielty  Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing  R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric  New Port Richey, FL
Joshua Lawson  Carpet Cleaning  Spectrum Carpet Cleaning  Frederick, MD
Jonathan Bucci  Painting  Apex Painting Group  Bonita Springs, FL
Krystal Hernandez  HVAC, Plumbing, Electric  Climate Experts Air, Plumbing & Electric  Melbourne, FL
Chelsea Barrett  Electric, HVAC  Luminous Electric, Heating, and Cooling  Englewood, CO
Courtney Terenti  HVAC  Four Seazons Heating and Cooling  Lake Havasu City, AZ
Amanda Kelly  HVAC, Plumbing  Beltway Air Conditioning Heating & Plumbing  Hanover, MD
Jake Cordero  Plumbing  Motherflushers Plumbing  Victorville, CA
Stephen Evangelista  Water Treatment  HQ Water Solutions  Lancaster County, PA
Chase Gallagher  Landscaping  CMG Landscaping  West Chester, PA
Amber DeLong  HVAC  DeLong and Sons HVAC  Shoemakersville, PA
          

About Housecall Pro
Housecall Pro® is a leading AI field service platform trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With Housecall Pro, the busywork runs itself, from scheduling and dispatching to payments and customer communication, so Pros can focus on the job and grow their business. Housecall Pro also supports the industry through Champion the Trades™. Learn more at housecallpro.com.

Media Contact
Taylor D'Eliseo
Walker Sands for Housecall Pro
taylor.deliseo@walkersands.com


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home service professionals skilled trades HVAC plumbing landscaping trade workers
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