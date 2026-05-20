Housecall Pro Announces Inaugural Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026

DENVER, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro ®, a leading AI field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, today announced the Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026. The program recognizes young leaders who are building standout businesses, serving their communities, and raising the standard of excellence in the skilled trades.

Selected from more than 1,300 nominations across the United States and Canada, the inaugural Trades 40 Under 40 class spans home service fields including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, painting, cleaning, and more. Their stories reflect the breadth of opportunity in the trades, from young entrepreneurs scaling million-dollar businesses before turning 25, to second-generation leaders carrying forward family legacies, to veterans and mentors using their businesses to create pathways for others.

"The stereotype that trades are a fallback is outdated," said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro. "Across 1,000+ nominations, we saw the next generation of operators building real companies: trained teams, strong cultures, and customer experiences that compete with any modern brand. The trades are the smartest entrepreneurial path in America right now. It's only accelerating, and this class is leading it."

The nomination pool itself reflected the industry’s changing demographics. Roughly 1 in 9 nominations came from Gen Z professionals between the ages of 19 and 29, underscoring rising interest in the trades among younger generations. Additionally, 10 women were named to the inaugural class, representing 25% of honorees and signaling the growing influence of women across field, office, and executive leadership roles in the trades.

“You could feel the pride and work ethic coming through in these nominations,” said Tommy Mello, Founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service and a Trades 40 Under 40 judge. “Some of these honorees started their businesses just a few years ago and are now leading growing teams, serving entire communities, and helping inspire more young people to pursue careers in the trades.”

The inaugural Trades 40 Under 40 class will be celebrated during Housecall Pro’s Spring Summit on June 4. Nominations for the class of 2027 will open next year.

View the complete 2026 winner roster below, and full honoree profiles at trades40under40.com .

Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026

Name Trade Business Location John Bottala Plumbing Western Rooter and Plumbing Arcadia, CA Mario Lopez HVAC Atticman Heating & Air Sacramento, CA Michael Lanphear Plumbing AYS Plumbing & Rooter Upland, CA Daniel Leblanc HVAC Simcoe Muskoka Home Comfort Orillia, ON Jay Villegas HVAC Frontier Cooling and Heating Mission, TX Joshua Warner Electrical, HVAC Maverick Electric, Heating, and Air Roseville, CA Amber Southard Plumbing Heritage Plumbing Ridgefield, WA Seth Chapman HVAC Chapman's A/C and Heating Lafayette, LA Donavan Truesdale HVAC Blue Diamond Heating and Air San Diego, CA Julian Chavez Dryer Vent Cleaning Dryer Vent Cleaning, Inc. St. Augustine, FL Stephen Miley HVAC Heritage Air Services Midlothian, TX Stephanie Mewherter Plumbing Thomas Plumbing Raeford, NC Chase Vess Pressure Washing Excellent Exteriors Fredericksburg, VA Jayson Jimenez Plumbing The Bearded Plumber San Antonio, TX Joseph Prestia Plumbing Pipe Wizard Plumbing & Heating Yorktown, NY John Black HVAC, Plumbing Yeti HVAC and Plumbing Minneapolis, MN Michael Koop HVAC Clean Heating & Air, Crawlspace, and Pest Dalton, GA Michael Eppich Plumbing Peerless Plumbing Phoenix, AZ Marco Tellerico Chimney Higgins Energy Alternatives Barre, MA Justin Colizzi HVAC, Plumbing Seaside Plumbing and Mechanical Hampton, NH Jillian Pittman Plumbing JMP Plumbing Services McKinney, TX Travis Austin Garage Doors West Coast Garage Doors Cape Coral, FL Kelly Breeden HVAC Monticello Air Charlottesville, VA Asher Bennett HVAC All Hours Heating & Cooling Belton, MO Nate Suggs HVAC North Myrtle Beach Heating & Air Conditioning North Myrtle Beach, SC Sam Matsuk HVAC Topline Heating & Air Lancaster, PA Olivia Cockroft HVAC Chasco Plumbing and Heating St. Johns, MI Brennan Bleile HVAC Suck It Up Furnace Cleaning Chestermere, AB Brian Davis HVAC, Plumbing Dayco Systems Acworth, GA Tanner Kielty Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric New Port Richey, FL Joshua Lawson Carpet Cleaning Spectrum Carpet Cleaning Frederick, MD Jonathan Bucci Painting Apex Painting Group Bonita Springs, FL Krystal Hernandez HVAC, Plumbing, Electric Climate Experts Air, Plumbing & Electric Melbourne, FL Chelsea Barrett Electric, HVAC Luminous Electric, Heating, and Cooling Englewood, CO Courtney Terenti HVAC Four Seazons Heating and Cooling Lake Havasu City, AZ Amanda Kelly HVAC, Plumbing Beltway Air Conditioning Heating & Plumbing Hanover, MD Jake Cordero Plumbing Motherflushers Plumbing Victorville, CA Stephen Evangelista Water Treatment HQ Water Solutions Lancaster County, PA Chase Gallagher Landscaping CMG Landscaping West Chester, PA Amber DeLong HVAC DeLong and Sons HVAC Shoemakersville, PA

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro® is a leading AI field service platform trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With Housecall Pro, the busywork runs itself, from scheduling and dispatching to payments and customer communication, so Pros can focus on the job and grow their business. Housecall Pro also supports the industry through Champion the Trades™. Learn more at housecallpro.com.