Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Biogen stock fell approximately 6.4% in a single session after Phase 2 "CELIA" trial data for diranersen failed to meet its primary endpoint.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares dropped approximately 6.4% on May 14, 2026, after the company released mixed Phase 2 "CELIA" topline data for its Alzheimer's candidate diranersen (BIIB080), with the trial failing to meet its primary dose-response endpoint. Investors who lost money on their Biogen holdings are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Diranersen was a key pipeline candidate in Biogen's Alzheimer's disease portfolio. The company had previously signaled expectations for mid-year data from the BIIB080 program, with Executive VP Priya Singhal stating on the Q1 2026 earnings call that the company expected the data sometime midyear. On May 14, 2026, the CELIA trial results showed the study did not achieve its primary endpoint.

The stock decline came at a particularly sensitive time for Biogen. The company is in the process of acquiring Apellis Pharmaceuticals through a tender offer valued at $41 per share in cash plus a contingent value right. The negative trial data raised immediate questions about Biogen's cash-flow position and financial resources.

Shareholders who suffered losses on BIIB are encouraged to click here to submit their information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BIIB Investigation

Q: What is the BIIB securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements. Shares fell approximately 6.4% after the company disclosed negative Phase 2 trial results for diranersen on May 14, 2026, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the BIIB investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud concerns on behalf of investors who purchased BIIB securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do BIIB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my BIIB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought BIIB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171