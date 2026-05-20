Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare executives projected organic revenue growth to decline 1.5-3.0%. In February, the target narrowed to a 3.0% decrease. Actual results had an even more significant decline and investors absorbed the difference.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) lost significant value when the stock dropped sharply after Q4 FY 2026 results revealed a roughly 4.5% decline in organic revenues -- not the 3% decline management had projected -- and full-year adjusted diluted EPS of $4.38 against a forecast of $4.54. Shareholders who lost money on PBH are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Management told investors to expect revenue growth to flatten faster. On the Q3 FY 2026 earnings call, CEO Ron Lombardi highlighted that “revenues decreased 3.9% organically versus the prior year” in the first 9 months of fiscal ‘26. Acknowledging this, management guided a 3% decrease in organic revenue growth for the full year, pointing to a fourth quarter improvement against the first three quarters. Yet, actual results materially differed: organic revenue declined 6.4% in the fourth quarter, resulting in an annual 4.5% decline.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Prestige Consumer Healthcare's public projections adequately reflected information available to the Company at the time those projections were made.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Prestige Consumer Healthcare may have made materially misleading statements regarding its financial outlook. Those who purchased PBH shares and suffered losses are encouraged to click here to get more information about the investigation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PBH Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PBH investigation? A: Investors who purchased PBH stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Prestige Consumer Healthcare made materially false or misleading statements regarding its projected financial targets. When actual results fell materially short of these projections, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did PBH stock drop? A: Shares fell sharply after the Company disclosed Q4 FY 2026 results that missed internal projections. Investors who purchased shares at prices reflecting those projections may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do PBH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my PBH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PBH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.