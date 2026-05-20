The Grand Prairie Opens 6.5-Acre Resort-Style Amenity Complex, Expanding Total Amenities to 10 Acres

HOUSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With today’s homebuyers placing a premium on convenience, human connection and quality of life, leading developers recognize that best-in-class amenities are a key competitive advantage. The Grand Prairie, an EMBER master-planned community in Hockley, Texas, is meeting the moment with The Sundancer, a newly opened 6.5-acre resort-style amenity complex that serves as a recreational and social hub while drawing on the surrounding prairie to create a distinctive community identity.

Already ranked among the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities for two consecutive years by RCLCO Real Estate Consulting and John Burns Research and Consulting, The Grand Prairie reflects homebuyers’ growing demand for access to nature and a sense of belonging alongside location and price. The addition of The Sundancer, combined with the recent debut of The Starlight amenity complex, brings the community’s total built recreational space to 10 acres that include three resort-style swimming pools—an exceptional offering at this early stage of development.

Designed as both a gathering place and everyday retreat, The Sundancer blends recreation with spaces that support daily life. The complex features an adult pool, family pool, splash pad, expansive playground with zip line, and lush green activity lawns.

Overlooking these amenities is the 6,700-square-foot Sundancer community building, offering light-filled indoor and outdoor spaces ideal for grabbing a cup of coffee with neighbors, working remotely in a fresh setting, or making memories at a community celebration. Constructed by Millis Development & Construction, the 2,500-square-foot interior includes a grand gathering hall, commercial kitchen and offices for community management.

A Blend of Natural and Built Amenities

Along with these built attractions, the community offers abundant access to nature. The Grand Prairie has multiple lakes, including 70-acre Lake Ember for kayaking, paddleboarding and fishing, along with 450 acres of parks, over 20 miles of trails and The Overlook, a 40-foot hill with a spiral path to a scenic viewpoint. Together, these elements create a balance of active and restorative outdoor experiences.

“At The Grand Prairie, we set out to create a place to decompress, exhale and enjoy life off the beaten path,” said Harry Masterson, managing principal of EMBER. “This community blends natural prairie amenities with resort-style attractions, offering something for everyone from hiking and fishing to relaxing by the pool. Because nothing compares to nature’s canvas, we made sure The Sundancer is an ideal place to view the beautiful prairie sunsets.”

Architecture Rooted in Place

Masterson explained that, rather than imposing a style, The Sundancer building was designed to appear as though it belongs to the land, reflecting the surrounding prairie landscape. Directed by EMBER and designed by Overland Partners and Studio Plearn, the building sits on an elevated perch above the amenity complex. Floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor plazas are oriented to capture sweeping views of the majestic prairie sunsets, reinforcing a daily connection to the surrounding land.

Slanted steel columns evoke the tree clusters scattered across the prairie, while a sculptural white roofline appears to float above the structure like a passing cloud. The building’s placement and materials are equally intentional. Rising from the earth, the structure’s fossil-rich stone exterior references the history and timelessness of the prairie, while plaster, glass, and steel represent its transformation into the present and future. Inside, a palette inspired by native grasses and wildflowers continues the connection, while landscape design by Clark Condon seamlessly weaves the built environment into its natural surroundings.

At night, the softly illuminated roofline transforms The Sundancer into a visual landmark—serving as both a gathering point and symbolic heart of the community.

“For The Grand Prairie, we wanted a bold design that would serve as a beacon in the middle of this prairie without looking out of place,” said Masterson. “Our goal was to create a place that honored the land and invited people to experience it.”





Amenities at The Starlight

The opening of The Sundancer follows closely behind the debut of The Starlight, a 3.5-acre amenity complex in The Highlands at The Grand Prairie, a village exclusively featuring homes by Lennar. The Starlight includes a resort-style swimming pool with lap lanes, two lighted, lakeside pickleball courts and an expansive playground.

Continued Momentum

The Grand Prairie is home to approximately 1,275 families and growing. Located off the beaten path, yet minutes to a variety of conveniences, the community is just six miles west of the Grand Parkway and one mile south of US 290. Located within the highly respected Waller Independent School District, homes are priced from the mid-$200,000s to the $700,000s and offered by six well-known builders: David Weekley Homes, Lennar, Perry Homes, Shea Homes, Village Builders and Westin Homes.

When completed, The Grand Prairie will include approximately 6,000 homes across 1,700 acres.

To learn more: thegrandprairietx.com.

​ About The Grand Prairie

Developed by EMBER, The Grand Prairie is a 1,730-acre master-planned community located 35 miles from Downtown Houston in Hockley, TX and ideally situated six miles west of the Grand Parkway and one mile south of US 290. Boasting top-of-the-line nature-based amenities and new homes ranging from mid $200s to the $700s, The Grand Prairie was conceived with quality of life in mind. The next-generation community is being thoughtfully developed to create an authentic sense of place, restoring the native grasslands in a way that pays homage to the region’s original character while giving residents a welcome break from the constant hustle of modern-day life. For more information, visit www.thegrandprairietx.com.

About EMBER

Founded by Harry Masterson, Jordan Mack and Vicente Rangel, EMBER is a private real estate investment and development firm specializing in land acquisition and delivery of master-planned communities, industrial, and select residential projects. Its vision and relationships continually generate direct off-market opportunities, and its long-term focus allows for compounded value creation. EMBER leaders are land experts with the technical expertise and creativity to solve challenging problems. The company additionally partners with exceptional founders and operators on best-in-class projects. In addition to providing capital and network access, EMBER offers a platform for growth and stability through long-term vision, business administration and compliance. The firm prides itself on being nimble, patient and willing to take smart risks. EMBER is intellectually rigorous and honest and strives to keep things simple and straightforward while always aligning its interests with the interests of its stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.ember-grp.com.

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