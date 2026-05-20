Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) investors lost significant value after the Company issued weaker-than-expected FY 2026 earnings expectations -- below the prior outlook of approximately 9%–10% adjusted EPS growth discussed by CFO Jay Stasz during the February 24, 2026 earnings call. Shareholders who lost money on their Planet Fitness investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 24, 2026, CFO Jay Stasz told investors: "We expect adjusted diluted EPS to increase between 9% to 10%." He also guided for approximately 9% total revenue growth over 2025 and outlined a $150 million share repurchase plan. CEO Colleen Keating described the Company's 2025 results as "a direct result of our discipline and focus on our 4 strategic imperatives." The Company later issued weaker FY 2026 earnings expectations, citing an extended equipment-replacement cycle, the sale of eight corporate-owned clubs in California, a $400 million debt refinancing, and weather-related disruptions affecting approximately 2,000 clubs.

The impact of these headwinds were not adequately emphasized on the February 24 call compared to later disclosures.

PLNT shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to click here to get started. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PLNT investigation? A: Investors who purchased PLNT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Planet Fitness made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 earnings outlook, including the projected 9%-10% EPS growth communicated on February 24, 2026.

Q: What do PLNT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PLNT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171