Jellystone Park™ West Georgia to Host Grand Opening Celebration May 29

BREMEN, Ga., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jellystone Park West Georgia will officially celebrate the grand opening of its newly expanded resort on Friday, May 29, 2026, debuting a massive new water zone and several new family attractions just in time for summer.

The celebration will showcase the park’s recently completed expansion, transforming the Bremen destination into one of the region’s largest family camping, cabin, and outdoor recreation destinations.

Families visiting the park this summer can experience the resort’s newest attractions, including two four-story waterslides, a multi-level interactive splash pad with water cannons and blasters, four additional slides, and a 57,000-gallon swimming area designed for all-day family splash time.

The expanded resort also features mini jeep rentals, mini electric boat rides, a brand-new Ranger Station, Cartoon Café, live entertainment areas, and a new Camp Store stocked with camping essentials, snacks, gifts, and Yogi Bear™ and Friends merchandise.

The May 29 celebration will take place from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at approximately 1:30 PM, along with appearances from Yogi Bear™, Boo Boo™, Cindy Bear™, and Ranger Smith™.

“We’re excited to officially welcome families to experience everything the new expansion has to offer,” said General Manager Rodney Willis. “This project was designed to create a place where families can unplug, spend time together, and make memories from sunup to s’mores.”

The Bremen location now offers 225 RV sites, 81 cabins, six glamping wagons, and 10 tent sites, along with an extensive lineup of family attractions that includes wagon rides with Yogi Bear™, foam parties, miniature golf, gem mining, jumping pillows, themed celebrations, dance parties, and daily activities.

Located just outside of Atlanta, the resort is designed as a family getaway destination that combines camping with resort-style amenities all in one location.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are known nationwide for combining camping with water attractions, themed activities, and character experiences featuring Yogi Bear™, Boo Boo™, Cindy Bear™, and Ranger Smith™.

For more information or to book a stay, visit Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park West Georgia.

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

Great Escapes RV Resorts is part of the TJO 10x10 Management portfolio of outdoor hospitality destinations, which includes Great Escapes, Jellystone Park, and other affiliated resorts. With 25 premier resorts across 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts is redefining family getaways with unforgettable experiences that go beyond the ordinary. We don’t just offer vacations—we create epic adventures packed with top-tier amenities, luxury cabins, and premium RV sites. From thrilling water attractions to endless family-friendly activities, every stay is designed to bring families together and make memories that last a lifetime. Discover the Great Escapes difference at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com

Contact

Cherolyn Chiang

Director of Marketing

Great Escapes RV Resorts

cherolyn@tjo10x10mgmt.com

832.831.0807