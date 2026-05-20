Forvis Mazars named Global Partner of 2026 Presidents Cup





CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars, one of the world's leading public accounting and consulting brands, was announced today as a Global Partner of the 2026 Presidents Cup, set to be contested at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3 from Sept 22-27.

The 16th edition of the biennial team competition will feature Captain Brandt Snedeker and the United States Team taking on Captain Geoff Ogilvy’s International Team at Medinah’s Course No. 3.

“We are excited to welcome Forvis Mazars as a Global Partner of the PGA TOUR’s premier international event, and we look forward to showcasing their world-class services to our fans as the 2026 Presidents Cup draws closer,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR EVP, Corporate Partnerships. “Forvis Mazars strives to deliver an unmatched client experience, much like our commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience at the Presidents Cup for our players, fans and partners.”

Forvis Mazars and the Presidents Cup share a global mindset and a commitment to excellence, making Chicago – one of the world's most sought-after sporting destinations – the perfect stage for this partnership. The partnership further strengthens the firm’s existing relationships with renowned broadcaster, major champion and former Presidents Cup Assistant Captain Ian Baker-Finch and 2024 Presidents Cup participant Mackenzie Hughes.

“We believe success is built on discipline, integrity, and a commitment to excellence every day. Those traits certainly matter in golf — just as they matter in business and leadership,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Forvis Mazars in the United States. “That’s what makes the Presidents Cup and the PGA TOUR such a natural fit for us, bringing together individuals and teams who perform at the highest level and earn trust by consistently delivering on their commitments. It reflects how we work with our clients every day to prepare them for what's next: building strong relationships, delivering insights, and helping them perform at their best when it matters most.”

Forvis Mazars joins Barings and Rolex as Global Partners of the 2026 Presidents Cup. For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.

About the Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup is a biennial global team competition between the United States and an International team that represents the rest of the world excluding Europe. The competition, which is contested by the PGA TOUR, alternates between venues in the U.S. and overseas. The next iteration of the Presidents Cup will take place in Chicago at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3, September 22–27, 2026. Global Partners of the Presidents Cup include Rolex, Barings, and Forvis Mazars. Since the event’s inception in 1994, more than $56 million has been raised for charity from event proceeds, as well as contributions made on behalf of the Presidents Cup. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit PresidentsCup.com for more information.



About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm’s 7,000+ dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

About Barings

Barings is a $481 billion* global alternative asset manager that partners with institutional, insurance, and wealth clients, and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual and MS&AD, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across credit, real assets, capital solutions and emerging markets.

*As of March 31, 2026



About Rolex

An unrivalled reputation for quality and expertise. Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Perpetual watches are certified by COSC, then tested in-house for their precision, performance and reliability. The Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal, confirms that each watch has successfully undergone tests conducted by Rolex in its own laboratories according to its own criteria. These are periodically validated by an independent external organization.

The word ‘Perpetual’ is inscribed on every Rolex Oyster watch. But more than just a word on a dial, it is a philosophy that embodies the company’s vision and values. Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the company, instilled a notion of perpetual excellence that would drive the company forward. This led Rolex to pioneer the development of the wristwatch and numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism, invented in 1931. In the course of its history, Rolex has registered over 600 patents. At its four sites in Switzerland, the brand designs, develops and produces the majority of its watch components. A fifth site, also in Switzerland, is under construction and is expected to open in 2029. Rolex carries out its own manufacturing operations, from casting the gold alloys to machining, crafting, assembling and finishing the movement, case, dial and bracelet. Furthermore, the brand is actively involved in supporting the arts and culture, sport and exploration, as well as those who are devising solutions to preserve the planet.

CONTACTS: Laura Vescovi, PGA TOUR, lauravescovi@pgatourhq.com

Mike Brothers, Forvis Mazars, mike.brothers@us.forvismazars.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b9302de-5658-4644-8183-740104fdcbd8