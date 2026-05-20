American Kennel Club and New Zealand Kennel Club Announce Mutual Cooperation Agreement

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world’s largest purebred dog registry, and a leading advocate for dogs, and the New Zealand Kennel Club (NZKC), are pleased to announce that they have entered into a mutual cooperation agreement.

This partnership strengthens global collaboration around both organizations shared priorities, expanding and enhancing canine events and registrations, advancing education and health initiatives, supporting responsible breeding, and promoting purebred dogs as valued family companions, while delivering meaningful benefits to breeders, exhibitors, and dog owners in both the United States and New Zealand.

“Our agreement with the New Zealand Kennel Club reflects a deep commitment to preserving and advancing purebred dogs and dog events,” said Gina DiNardo, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. “We are pleased to work alongside the New Zealand Kennel Club to promote canine well-being, support responsible purebred dog breeding, and strengthen the future of dogs and dog sports worldwide.”

“Many individual competitors and judges in both our clubs have been friends for years,” said Owen Dance, President of the NZKC. “Now we are delighted to formalize the relationship at the organizational level, to share resources and synergies as we work towards our common goals.”

“The NZKC was established in 1886. The country has a long tradition of responsible dog ownership,” said Doug Ljungren, AKC Executive V.P. for Sports & Events. “There is much we can learn from each other and we look forward to strengthening our relationship.”

Under the agreement, the AKC and NZKC will explore opportunities to hold events, promote the registration of purebred dogs to expand breeding opportunities, share knowledge to advance the education of judges, exhibitors, and breeders, and promote dogs as family companions. The agreement further encourages cooperation on canine health and welfare initiatives, including the sharing of research, resources, and best practices, and supports coordinated efforts to promote the value of purebred dogs and responsible dog ownership.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

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About the New Zealand Kennel Club

Established in 1886, the New Zealand Kennel Club is the country's authority for pedigree dogs and most dog-related sports. Headquartered in Wellington, it evolved from a 19th-century association into a modern governing body representing over 300 member clubs and thousands of individual owners. In 2017, it adopted the operating name of "Dogs New Zealand" to better reflect its broad role in the canine community. The club maintains the national pedigree registry, ensuring the genetic integrity of over 220 recognised breeds and promotes high standards of canine care and health by focusing on health testing and animal welfare. The organisation manages a very busy national calendar. While traditional "conformation" dog shows, culminating in the prestigious National Dog Show each year, remain a staple, the club also oversees diverse disciplines like agility, obedience, scent work, lure coursing, and gundog trials. As a member of the FCI (Fédération Cynologique Internationale), NZKC represents New Zealand dog owners on the world stage and in relationships with National and Local government agencies. For the public, it provides public education through programs like the Canine Good Citizen scheme, promoting responsible ownership and canine socialisation. For more information, visit here.

Contact:

B. Hunter Munden

Phone: 212.696.8220

Email: brandi.munden@akc.org

