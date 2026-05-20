SIOS Technology Returns with Season 2 of “Don’t Fail Me Now,” Spotlighting IT Resilience in Action

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced the launch of Season 2 of its podcast series, Don’t Fail Me Now. Created for IT leaders, architects, and decision-makers, the podcast focuses on practical ways to reduce downtime, advance HA/DR initiatives, and support resilient, always-on systems.

Season 2 includes five weekly episodes, each 15–30 minutes long, with SIOS experts and industry guests sharing firsthand insights, best practices, and strategies for maintaining availability across complex environments. All episodes from Season 1 are also available on demand for listeners who want to catch up on earlier discussions.

Episodes will be released weekly on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.

Season 2 Lineup

Episode 1: Protecting the Protectors: High Availability for Security and Compliance Platforms – Justin Chandler, senior solutions engineer at Cimcor, Inc., explores how file integrity monitoring, compliance automation, and high availability work together to eliminate blind spots. He discusses reducing alert fatigue, enforcing secure configuration baselines, and preventing data loss during outages, as well as trends in automation, containerization, and DevSecOps.





– Justin Chandler, senior solutions engineer at Cimcor, Inc., explores how file integrity monitoring, compliance automation, and high availability work together to eliminate blind spots. He discusses reducing alert fatigue, enforcing secure configuration baselines, and preventing data loss during outages, as well as trends in automation, containerization, and DevSecOps. Episode 2: Behind the Scenes of Award-Winning Customer Support at SIOS – Sandi Hamilton, director of product support engineering at SIOS Technology, shares insights on building and leading a global 24x7 customer support team, prioritizing critical outages, collaborating across teams, and maintaining the human element in an AI-driven world.





– Sandi Hamilton, director of product support engineering at SIOS Technology, shares insights on building and leading a global 24x7 customer support team, prioritizing critical outages, collaborating across teams, and maintaining the human element in an AI-driven world. Episode 3: Why SQL Server Audits Go Wrong, and How to Prevent – Shawn M. Upchurch, founder and CEO of UpSearch, explains why traditional SQL Server audits fall short, how visibility gaps form in virtualized and hybrid environments, and what continuous governance looks like to avoid unexpected costs.





– Shawn M. Upchurch, founder and CEO of UpSearch, explains why traditional SQL Server audits fall short, how visibility gaps form in virtualized and hybrid environments, and what continuous governance looks like to avoid unexpected costs. Episode 4: Building the Future of High Availability – Devin Haynes, product owner at SIOS Technology, discusses how the SIOS product roadmap is shaped by customer feedback, market trends, and emerging technologies such as automation and AI, and what it takes to build resilient software.





– Devin Haynes, product owner at SIOS Technology, discusses how the SIOS product roadmap is shaped by customer feedback, market trends, and emerging technologies such as automation and AI, and what it takes to build resilient software. Episode 5: Why High Availability Matters in Video Surveillance – Chebel Bou Chebel, technology partner manager at Milestone Systems, explores how modern video management platforms are scaling, the role of partner ecosystems, and why designing for failure is essential in high-risk and regulated environments.





“Outages don’t just interrupt systems—they impact revenue and customer trust,” said Margaret Hoagland, vice president of global sales and marketing, SIOS Technology. “With Don’t Fail Me Now, we’re sharing proven strategies from 25+ years of helping organizations keep mission-critical environments running.”

IT professionals can subscribe to Don’t Fail Me Now and listen on all major platforms:

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com