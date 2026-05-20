Codexis highlights stereochemistry advances for scalable RNA manufacturing at TIDES USA

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable manufacturing of complex oligonucleotide therapeutics, shared new advances in RNA therapeutic manufacturing at TIDES USA 2026 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. Through presentations and a panel discussion, the Company highlighted how its ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform is advancing the production of siRNA, now enabling stereochemical control while addressing key industry challenges in scalability and sustainability.

At the conference, Codexis presented new data demonstrating, for the first time, full-length siRNA synthesis with precise control of phosphorothioate stereochemistry using its ECO Synthesis platform. Stereochemistry—the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule—plays an important role in how oligonucleotide therapeutics perform, influencing their efficacy and product quality.

During Codexis’ expert panel, “Stereochemistry Control in RNAi Manufacturing: Signal or Noise?”, drug development leaders from Corsera Health, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Wave Life Sciences emphasized that stereochemical control is an important—and increasingly necessary—factor in advancing next-generation RNA therapeutics in order to optimize potency, and potentially enable novel dosage forms using higher concentrations of active pharmaceutical ingredient.

Codexis also announced a new advancement for its ECO Synthesis platform: the ability to initiate enzymatic RNA synthesis starting from a single nucleotide. This will eliminate the need for a chemically-synthesized starter oligonucleotide, commonly used to initiate enzymatic nucleotide additions. This advancement is particularly important for the increasingly popular practice of ligating fragments into a complete siRNA molecule. The ability to make fully enzymatic fragments, together with highly engineered, highly efficient ligases such as those developed by Codexis, present a future state optimal production strategy for siRNA.

“As siRNA drugs are advanced in the clinic for large patient population indications, drug innovators and manufacturers are challenged to produce sufficient quantities of drugs using traditional manufacturing methods,” said Alison Moore, President and CEO of Codexis. “Stereochemical control improves product quality and has the potential to increase drug potency, which may lead to improved drug administration options. Eliminating the need for starter oligonucleotides allows us to fully maximize the efficiency, scalability, and opportunity of enzymatic production. These are prime examples of Codexis’s expertise in manufacturing innovation.”

Codexis shared sustainability data, showing the ECO Synthesis platform achieved more than a 50% reduction in global warming potential compared to conventional synthetic approaches. The company reported approximately 2.7-fold lower global warming potential on an input materials basis, driven in part by reduced organic solvent use and aqueous processing.

“Ligation and stereochemical control are becoming increasingly important as the RNA therapeutics field matures,” said Stefan Lutz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Codexis. “We will continue to innovate using our deep expertise in biocatalytic enzymes to build additional solutions for oligonucleotide medicines. The aqueous production of the ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform together with the potential to eliminate purification steps when using ligation strategies result in both superior process and environmental efficiency.”

Codexis continues to advance its ECO Synthesis platform as part of its broader strategy to discover and industrialize scalable manufacturing solutions for complex RNA therapeutics.



About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis® is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing, and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For investor inquiries:

Georgia Erbez

(650) 421-8100

ir@codexis.com