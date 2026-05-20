Top Performing Latino Mortgage Professionals Defy Expectations

San Diego, CA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) has released its annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originator Awards, recognizing the nation’s top-performing Latino loan originators. Despite a challenging housing market, production among the honorees reached an all-time high, with award recipients collectively closing more than 68,900 transactions and $25.6 billion in funded loan volume. The transaction growth achieved by Latino honorees significantly outpaces the overall mortgage market, highlighting the increasing market share captured by Latino mortgage professionals.



“NAHREP’s Top 250 report reaffirms a powerful market trend: Latinos are driving homeownership growth, and the professionals who serve them continue to gain an increasing share of the market,” said Edwin Acevedo. “Their productivity confirms the undeniable fact that those who are not engaging Latino homebuyers are missing out on the most significant growth opportunity in today’s housing market.”



NAHREP’s annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report recognizes the nation’s top-producing Latino mortgage professionals, ranking the top 250 originators by transaction count, the top 100 by volume, and the top 100 originators in six geographic regions. Overall, the report highlights 660 exceptional mortgage professionals nationwide.



The companies with the most originators represented across categories are Rate (61), DHI Mortgage (59), New American Funding (53), and CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC (47).



“These companies are successfully executing an integrated strategy to capture a larger share of the Hispanic mega-market, anchored by talented sales teams that reflect the customers they want to serve,” said NAHREP CEO Gary Acosta.



Spotlight on This Year’s Top Performers:

Top 10 Latino Mortgage Originators in the U.S. by Transactions:

Victoria Guedez, DHI Mortgage, Katy, TX – 378 transactions Norma Guerrero Cowes, DHI Mortgage, Cedar Park, TX – 359 transactions Christopher Leon, CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Sierra Vista, AZ – 354 transactions Derrick Polder, CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Tucson, AZ – 350 transactions Pedro Garcia Jr., DHI Mortgage, Katy, TX – 338 transactions Joella Benson, Town Square Mortgage & Investments, Inc., Dallas, TX – 337 transactions Armando SanMiguel, Ameris Bank, Franklin, TN – 333 transactions Alfredo Madrid, The Mortgage Link, Inc., Tulsa, OK – 329 transactions Terri Santiago-Parker, CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Woodbury, NJ – 323 transactions Saul Pinela, Neighborhood Loans, Geneva, IL – 311 transactions

Other top performers include Jose Magallanes of CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC in Newport Beach, CA, the top originator by volume with $258,819,839, and Rigo Zamora of Planet Home Lending in San Diego, CA, the top telesales originator with 277 transactions.



For more information and to view the full searchable report, visit: nahrep.org/top250/originators/honorees/



ABOUT NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 62,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2026 policy priorities here.

Press Contact:

press@nahrep.org

(619) 719-4801