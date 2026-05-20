BrightEdge Data: Gemini Becomes No. 2 Consumer AI Referral Source in Q1 2026, Larger Than Every Other ChatGPT Rival Combined

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from BrightEdge, the global leader in enterprise organic search, content and AI discovery, shows Google’s Gemini is now larger than Perplexity, Claude, Meta AI, DeepSeek and Grok combined as a referral source to the open web.

The data confirms a phase of “survival of the fittest” is underway in consumer AI. In January, BrightEdge identified the first signs of natural selection in AI search as early AI-native challengers began losing momentum and established platforms started to reclaim territory. Q1 data shows that trend has accelerated.

ChatGPT remains the dominant AI referral source, but contracted for the first time in Q1, declining approximately 8.7% quarter over quarter, from 89.2% to 81.4% of AI referral share. Gemini, by contrast, nearly tripled from 4.3% to 11.6% in Q1 and reached 13.2% in April. Claude more than doubled from 1.1% to 2.3% in Q1 and reached 3.6% in April. Perplexity was the only one to actively lose share in Q1, falling from 5.3% to 4.6% (-12.0%). In April, its share sits at 4.2%.

“AI Darwinism is no longer theoretical. It is measurable,” said Jim Yu, founder and CEO of BrightEdge. “The consumer AI market is sorting quickly, and the winners are increasingly the platforms that combine model quality, distribution, infrastructure and user trust. Gemini’s rise is significant because this is not Google Search or AI Overviews. This is Google’s standalone AI app becoming a top-tier consumer AI franchise.”

Gemini becomes Google’s standalone AI franchise

The Q1 data shows that AI search is no longer a one-engine market. ChatGPT remains the clear leader, but Gemini’s rapid rise shows Google’s AI strategy is beginning to show up directly in user behavior.

Gemini’s growth is coming from the Gemini app, separate from Google’s dominant search engine and AI Overviews. While Google continues to command the overwhelming majority of traditional search activity, the growth of Gemini as an independent AI referral source suggests the company is building a consumer AI surface with meaningful traction.

The old question was whether AI would disrupt Google. BrightEdge data shows that Google continues to dominate traditional search, and now Gemini is emerging as a major player inside the AI model layer.

“Google has the foundation to build and improve AI models rapidly because it has spent decades building the infrastructure, data systems and user surfaces that AI now depends on,” Yu said. “But AI search will not be decided by infrastructure alone. Users ultimately decide which model is best at the moment, and right now they are showing they will move quickly toward what works best, until another model gives them a reason to move again.”

Users move where the model is better

Comparing March and April monthly data adds an important layer to the quarterly trend. After losing share for each month in Q1, ChatGPT reversed the trend in April by growing market share from 77.9% in March to 79.0% in April. That gain came at the expense of Perplexity, which decreased from 4.5% to 4.2%; Claude, which declined from 3.8% to 3.6%; and Gemini, which declined from 13.7% to 13.2%.

This movement reinforces a defining dynamic of consumer AI: users are still willing to switch quickly when they perceive one model as more useful. Gemini’s Q1 growth, Claude’s gains, and ChatGPT’s April rebound all point to the same reality: in AI, users have to be earned again and again.

“Loyalty is weak, and model quality moves behavior,” Yu said. “Users are not locked into one LLM, and they will shift quickly when a model improves or when another one feels more useful. Being first is not enough. You have to deliver the goods every day.”

First-mover advantage is fading

The Q1 data also shows the limits of early AI momentum. Perplexity, once one of the earliest and most visible AI search challengers, was the only major engine to actively lose share during the quarter. Its decline shows that early adoption is not enough as the market matures.

The first phase of consumer AI was defined by disruption and experimentation. The next phase is defined by model quality and scale: better products, broader distribution, infrastructure advantages, enterprise adoption and monetization paths.

“This is no longer a land grab. It is a scale race,” Yu said. “First-mover advantage fades quickly in AI search. The companies that win will be the ones that can improve model quality quickly, distribute those models broadly and scale the infrastructure behind them. The path for smaller, niche AI challengers is getting narrower.”

What marketers should watch

Marketers will experience immediate impact as movement inside the AI category happens quickly. ChatGPT remains the largest AI referral source, but Gemini’s Q1 growth shows that AI discovery is no longer a ChatGPT-only channel. BrightEdge data shows:

ChatGPT remains dominant, but declined from 89.2% in Q4 2025 to 81.4% in Q1 2026.

Gemini nearly tripled from 4.3% to 11.6% in Q1 and reached 13.2% in April.

Claude more than doubled from 1.1% to 2.3% in Q1 and reached 3.6% in April.

Perplexity was the only one to actively lose share in Q1, falling from 5.3% to 4.6% (-12.0%). In April, its share sits at 4.2%.

Gemini is now larger than Perplexity, Claude, Meta AI, DeepSeek and Grok combined.

April data shows ChatGPT regaining share, reinforcing that users are still switching quickly based on perceived model quality.





“ChatGPT created the category, but that does not mean it owns the future of it,” Yu said. “Gemini’s rise shows that AI discovery is still being formed, and Google has the structural advantages to change the race quickly. Users will decide model by model, answer by answer, but marketers should be paying very close attention to how fast Gemini is becoming part of that decision.”

To access the latest updates in search, reporters and analysts can visit BrightEdge AI Market Pulse.

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge is the global leader in Enterprise SEO and AI-powered content performance. For more than 18 years, BrightEdge has helped thousands of brands and digital marketers, including 57% of the Fortune 500, transform online opportunities into measurable business results. Its industry-first platform integrates the most comprehensive dataset in search, combining insights from traditional SEO, digital media, social, and content with cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, including its deep learning engine DataMind and AI Catalyst platform. Trusted by enterprises, mid-market companies, and leading digital agencies, BrightEdge continues to set the standard for innovation in search and AI, enabling brands to win by becoming an integral part of the digital experience.



Contact: press@brightedge.com