Replay of UBS Podcast Featuring Factorial CEO Siyu Huang on Solid‑State Technology and Manufacturing Scalability Now Available

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factorial Inc. (“Factorial”), a global leader in next-generation solid-state battery technology, today announced that a replay of CEO Dr. Siyu Huang’s recent participation in the UBS Energy Transition podcast is now available.

Dr. Huang joined UBS as part of the firm’s 2026 Spring Clean Technology C‑Suite Virtual Forum, a series featuring executives from leading private and public companies across the clean‑technology landscape. The discussion highlighted Factorial’s progress in advancing solid‑state battery technology, including the company’s delivery of the world’s first lithium‑metal solid‑state B‑sample cells to a global OEM which subsequently completed a 1,205-kilometer (749-mile) single-charge drive in a vehicle powered by Factorial's cells.

Dr. Huang also discussed Factorial’s growing presence in high‑specification markets such as drones, robotics, and hyperscale data centers—sectors where high energy density, thermal stability, and manufacturability are critical. She outlined the company’s approach to scaling production through a combination of in‑house high‑spec manufacturing and joint industrialization partnerships with global OEMs, supported by a supply chain ecosystem that includes leading materials and engineering partners.

The replay can be accessed by UBS clients through the UBS research portal . Listeners should select “sign in with access code,” enter access code UBS2023, navigate to the Replays tab in the upper‑right corner, and search for Factorial.

About Factorial Energy

Factorial Energy is a U.S. leader in solid-state batteries, delivering industry-leading performance through its proprietary FEST® and Solstice™ platforms, engineered for scalable manufacturing and developed in close collaboration with customers across drone, robotics, and automotive applications. Mercedes-Benz’ real-world road testing in a lightly modified test vehicle achieved over 1,200 km of range on a single charge, while Stellantis-lab testing verified 77 Ah cells demonstrating high energy density, fast-charging, and robust use for energy and power performance across temperature extremes. Backed by In-Q-Tel, the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America’s allies, Factorial’s commercial partnerships include global automotive leaders such as Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai Motor Company, and Kia Corporation. In December 2025, Factorial entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Cartesian Growth Corporation III (Nasdaq: CGCT); upon closing, the combined company is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FAC.” For more information, visit www.factorialenergy.com.

© 2026 Factorial Inc. All rights reserved. Factorial, the Factorial logo, FEST® and Solstice™, are trademarks or registered trademarks in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements herein generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Factorial. For example, Factorial’s expectations regarding consummation of the business combination, future financial performance, manufacturing capabilities and operations, Factorial’s business plans, and other projections concerning key performance metrics or milestones are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” or “potentially” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Factorial may elect to update such forward-looking statements in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so.

Factorial IR Contact:

IR@factorialenergy.com