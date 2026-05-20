Global Race for Counter-Drone Dominance Ignites Multi-Billion-Dollar Defense Market

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Integrated counter-unmanned aircraft systems, or C-UAS platforms, are quickly becoming a major priority in modern defense operations as military forces work to stay ahead of rapidly evolving drone threats. What started as a niche defense capability has now become a critical part of battlefield protection. Governments around the world are pouring money into integrated systems that combine radar, RF detection, AI-driven analytics, electro-optical sensors, jamming tools, and hard-kill interception technologies into one coordinated platform. The goal is simple: detect hostile drones early, track them accurately, and eliminate the threat before it can cause damage. With drone swarms and low-cost UAV attacks showing up more frequently in real-world conflicts, demand for advanced counter-drone technology has accelerated at a massive pace presenting opportunity for active companies in the Drone/UAV industries that may include Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

The growth outlook for the C-UAS market continues to strengthen as defense budgets shift toward autonomous warfare, layered security, and faster-response battlefield systems. Industry forecasts now estimate the global counter-unmanned aircraft systems market could grow from roughly $6.6 billion in 2025 to more than $20 billion by 2030, reflecting one of the fastest expansion rates anywhere in defense technology. At the same time, the broader integrated air and missile defense sector is expected to surpass $68 billion by the end of the decade as countries invest in connected defense networks capable of responding to aerial threats in real time. North America remains the dominant market today, but Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific are all ramping up procurement efforts as geopolitical tensions and national security concerns continue rising.

Defense contractors and emerging military tech companies are now racing to build smarter, faster, and more flexible counter-drone systems that can operate across land, sea, air, and mobile combat environments. The industry is moving toward AI-enabled platforms that can automatically identify threats, coordinate sensor data, and launch electronic warfare countermeasures within seconds with minimal human involvement. Future growth is expected to be driven by portable tactical systems, directed-energy weapons, autonomous interceptor drones, and advanced command-and-control platforms designed to stop large-scale drone swarm attacks. As warfare becomes increasingly autonomous, integrated C-UAS technology is shaping up to be one of the most important pillars of next-generation global defense strategy.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) and F4 Defense International (F4DI) Selected by the Department of War for Development of Integrated, Multi-Layered, Modular, and Rapid-Deployable Counter-UAS (C-UAS) System - Next-generation C-UAS platform combines tethered aerial intelligence, advanced targeting, and multi-layered coordinated ground and air drone defeat capabilities to address one of modern warfare’s fastest-growing threats - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that, together with F4 Defense International (F4DI), has been selected by DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory for an initial development contract focused on the creation of a modular, multi-layered, integrated counter-unmanned aircraft system (“C-UAS”) platform designed to detect, identify, track, target, and defeat hostile drones in contested operational environments.

The program centers on the development of an ultra-mobile, rapidly deployable counter-drone solution integrating Draganfly’s advanced tethered aerial platform technology with identification, targeting, and defeat system architectures. The solution is designed to provide persistent aerial overwatch, enhanced situational awareness, and coordinated airborne and ground-based drone mitigation capabilities.

The platform is expected to combine:

Persistent tethered airborne surveillance and targeting;

AI-enabled drone identification and tracking;

Real-time battlefield and base defense situational awareness;

Integrated electronic and kinetic defeat coordination capabilities;

Rapid deployment architecture for expeditionary and fixed-site operations.



The initiative reflects the rapidly accelerating global focus on counter-drone warfare capabilities as low-cost unmanned aerial threats continue to reshape modern conflicts and critical infrastructure security requirements worldwide.

“The modern battlefield has fundamentally changed,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Low-cost drones have become one of the most disruptive asymmetric threats facing military forces, governments, and critical infrastructure operators globally. This program represents another important step in Draganfly’s continued expansion into advanced defense and force-protection technologies.”

Recent strategic initiatives from the Department of War, including expanded C-UAS procurement efforts, have underscored the urgent operational need for cost-effective, rapidly deployable, layered counter-drone systems capable of protecting military installations, forward operating positions, and critical national infrastructure.

According to industry research, the global Counter-UAS market is projected to grow to more than US$20 billion by 2030, representing one of the fastest-growing segments in the global defense sector.

“This collaboration is focused on delivering an operationally relevant and scalable solution designed around the realities of modern drone warfare,” said Dave Fairfax, COO, F4DI. “By combining persistent aerial sensing, intelligent targeting, and coordinated defeat capabilities, we believe this platform can address a critical and rapidly evolving defense requirement.”

The initial contract phase is expected to focus on systems integration, operational capability development, and field evaluation activities.

Draganfly continues to expand its presence within the defense and security sector through the development of autonomous systems, AI-enabled platforms, tactical ISR technologies, and mission-critical drone solutions supporting allied military and public safety organizations globally. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for DPRO by visiting: https://draganfly.com/news/

Recent breakthroughs across the drone and UAS industry continue driving major growth opportunities in defense, autonomous operations, surveillance, and next-generation battlefield technologies that include:

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire DroneNX LLC, which operates as Upgrade Energy, a manufacturer of battery and power systems solutions for unmanned aerial systems. The transaction is valued at approximately $52 million and is expected to consist of a combination of cash and stock consideration, including a performance-based earnout.

The acquisition adds battery expertise to Unusual Machines' domestic manufacturing and engineering operations, broadens the Company's capabilities by adding new drone components, and strengthens its domestic manufacturing capabilities. Upgrade Energy currently operates out of an 18,500-square-foot facility in Torrance, CA and employs approximately 30 engineering and production personnel. Unusual Machines plans to expand battery pack operations by adding a second production facility in Orlando, FL in the coming months.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Omnisys Ltd., an Israeli developer of AI-powered Battle Resource Optimization (BRO) software for multi-domain defense planning and real-time decision-making. The acquisition marks a major strategic milestone in Ondas’ evolution into a software-defined defense technology company. Omnisys’ BRO platform is expected to serve as a core orchestration layer across Ondas’ growing autonomous systems portfolio, enabling mission planning, operational coordination, and real-time battlefield resource optimization across sensors, autonomous systems, and defense assets operating within complex mission environments.

Modern warfare is increasingly defined by high-volume, multi-domain threats occurring at machine speed across air, ground, electronic warfare, and cyber environments. Human operators alone can no longer effectively coordinate the growing number of sensors, effectors, and autonomous systems operating simultaneously across contested battlespaces. For more than 25 years, Omnisys’ BRO platform has addressed this challenge within some of the world’s most advanced operational defense architectures, continuously optimizing battlefield resources and supporting real-time decision-making across layered, multi-mission operational environments. BRO enables dynamic resource allocation, mission prioritization, and coordinated system responses designed to maximize operational effectiveness, asset utilization, and mission success under high-intensity combat conditions.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, recently announced that Kymeta, a world-leading flat-panel satellite terminal manufacturer, has joined the Red Cat Futures Initiative, the company’s industry-wide consortium accelerating advanced autonomous systems for modern warfare.

Red Cat’s maritime division Blue Ops will integrate Kymeta’s communications technology into its Variant 7 uncrewed surface vessel (USV). The integration supports communications on the move for autonomous maritime operations, enabling systems to maintain connectivity while operating at distance and across dynamic environments.

This partnership highlights Kymeta’s ability to deliver truly resilient, multi-orbit connectivity by seamlessly integrating GEO, LEO and MEO satellite networks to ensure uninterrupted communications in the most demanding environments. With low power consumption, GNSS-denied persistence, and proven performance in highly contested operations, Kymeta provides a differentiated solution that enables mission-critical operations where traditional systems fall short.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, announced recently that it has selected Odon, Indiana, as the future home of its new mid-tier coupled arc jet and laser facility. The site selection represents a major milestone for Project Helios following the company’s prior announcement of award to design and build the new test capability.

After an extensive, multi-state review, Kratos determined that Odon, Indiana, best meets the technical and operational requirements for the Project. Kratos expresses its enthusiasm for joining the local community and contributing to the region’s growing role in the nation’s defense industrial base.

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