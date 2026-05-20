AdsPower Will Present Multi-Account Scaling Infrastructure at i-Con in Cyprus

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdsPower will bring a versatile infrastructure that helps multi-account businesses scale quickly and overcome platform-triggered restrictions to industry-leading event. This new infrastructure aligns well with the upcoming i-Con “Island Conference” being held May 28-29 in Cyprus. Many attendees come from the dating app, adult, iGaming, and crypto markets, all of which are in great need of better multi-account scalability. It is that Scalability that is crucial for any future growth. Companies must be able to launch more campaigns, create more accounts, and expand onto customer-populated platforms.

Now, AI-driven tools that target these industries on popular social media platforms and marketplaces such as Facebook, TikTok, X, and Amazon all threaten the operations of online sellers and digital managers. Any business trying to manage multi-account systems related to adult content or for a new online casino marketing campaign runs into constant issues, such as being flagged, shutting down sales, and losing market share.

With AdsPower , a new infrastructure emerges. Instead of worrying about red-flagged and shadowbanned accounts, businesses and entrepreneurs gain access to anti-detect browsers built with multi-account workflow automation, making scalable execution easier than ever.

The Current Breaking Point of Multi-Account Growth Online

According to Statista, TikTok removes tens of millions of banned accounts every single quarter. The same can be said for Amazon sellers new to the game or for Facebook PPC campaigns that utilize multi-account strategies. What may have worked well when the company had maybe 10 separate accounts begins to quickly fail under the strain of scaling to 50, 100, or thousands of touchpoints.

Whenever such systems collapse, company teams lose access to critical, real-time decision-making information. Campaigns stop delivering on milestone goals, and revenue grows inconsistent, threatening business solvency. This isn’t theoretical. Everyone, from affiliate marketers to digital agencies, is seeing how platforms track far more than login credentials.

A modern social media platform like X or a marketplace like Amazon analyzes device fingerprints, user behavior, IP consistency, and session activity. The manual workflows of traditional companies cannot keep pace with that level of scrutiny. That is, not until the integration of AdsPower anti-detect browser.

The Shift in Industry-Related Multi-Account Operations

The problem for the general company is fragmentation when scaling. One tool might be introduced to handle automation, another to better manage account spread, and a third to mask those accounts’ identities. The problem with some industries is many social media sites and online marketing campaigns run into content restrictions. Many platforms are quick to flag adult related marketing or crypto betting, leaving little room for organic or PPC growth.

What is needed to scale properly is true isolation between multiple accounts. A better system needs to be the execution layer for stronger, more undetectable, and more resilient digital operations, where identity and control converge into a single dashboard.

The AdsPower Anti-Detect Browser offers a far more effective alternative infrastructure to growing businesses. Trusted by over 9 million users worldwide, sellers achieve a unified system to manage everything from multi-account identity to browser integration scaling. That ensures that even when Facebook pushes to reduce iGaming features, multiple accounts are isolated enough to maintain marketing goals and milestones.

Every account is designed to operate in its own fully isolated browser profile, circumventing fingerprinting so companies can scale operations while maintaining account security. That prevents cross-account linkage common to AI-driven platform flagging and ensures consistent access, even when certain social environments become more advanced.

“When we spoke with our customers, it became clear most people think scaling is about doing more things,” said an AdsPower spokesperson. “What we found to be more effective is building systems that can operate on these challenging platforms without breaking. When they’re structured correctly, growth is more ensured, even when managing a crypto NFT launch or dating app.”

How AdsPower Solves the Multi-Account Scaling Problem

At the core of AdsPower’s anti-detect browser is layered digital fingerprint solution. Customers get a structured environment designed to grow alongside their online selling activities. That includes benefits such as:

Managing hundreds of accounts on Facebook, Amazon, TikTok, and more from a unified, easy-to-use dashboard.

on Facebook, Amazon, TikTok, and more from a unified, easy-to-use dashboard. Controlling executable actions through the Multi-Window Synchronizer for simultaneous account management.

Customizable RPA to better automate tasks inside a browser structure.

Local API and MCP integration for automation stacking or AI-agentic integration.

Teamwork management to flexibly assign roles and permissions for different teams.

Advanced fingerprint security layers with end-to-end encryption and storage.





With this browser-led infrastructure in place, businesses can easily migrate from manual task execution to a scalable, system-driven operation.

Practical AdsPower Use Cases Across High-Growth Industries

The reason AdsPower is being leveraged by so many startups and veteran online sellers is its versatility. Having scalable infrastructure embedded into a browser environment ensures longevity for practically any industry.

Affiliate marketers are better supported in running multi-account campaigns, as each touchpoint is isolated, reducing the risk of flagged initiatives that waste time or money. E-commerce businesses can now expand into new marketplaces and interact with more customers, without worrying that platforms will shadowban them based on location settings or similar response behaviors.

Even crypto and Web3 entrepreneurs see the benefits of AdsPower anti-detect browser. Identity and access are crucial to maintaining digital currency operations. Nutra, Sweeps, adult businesses, betting, and online gaming all receive the same capabilities as would Fintech or banking. That is a powerful benefit considering how often these industries are pushed out of mainstream marketing due to platform restrictions.





The Future of Multi-Account Operations that Scale Effectively

Social media platforms and marketplace giants are not going to reduce enforcement restrictions. You can bet detection systems will keep evolving, ensuring more precise results and aggressive tactics. These platforms will continue to target not only multi-account efforts, but those from adult, dating, iGaming, crypto, and similar industries.

That is why AdsPower is attending the upcoming i-Con in Cyprus. There is a large market of underserved industries that need more support to continue regular operations into the generation of AI-enabled restrictions. The AdsPower booth (EA10) will be available for more resources and to answer questions during the late May conference.





Media Contact：

Contact Person: Rainbow Smith

Email: business@adspower.com

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