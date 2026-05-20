Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against TLSI (TLSI)

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. (TLSI) shareholders suffered losses after the company reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.9 million -- missing the $9.4 million consensus estimate -- and cut its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $60-$62 million down to $54-$57 million. Investors who lost money on TLSI are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On March 5, 2026, during the Q4 2025 earnings call, President & CEO Mary Szela told investors: "Based on our performance in 2025 and our visibility entering 2026, we are reaffirming our revenue guidance of $60 million to $62 million." She further stated: "We continue to see strong physician engagement, utilization and interest in the PEDD platform" and that the revenue timing between the first and second half "should not be interpreted as a change in underlying demand trends." Months later, the company disclosed Q1 revenue that fell short of estimates and reduced the full-year outlook by as much as $8 million.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. may have made materially misleading statements regarding its revenue trajectory and commercial demand prior to the guidance reduction. The investigation focuses on the gap between the company's March 2026 reaffirmation and the subsequent revenue miss and downward revision.

Shareholders who lost money on their TLSI investment are encouraged to click here to provide their information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TLSI Investigation

Q: What is the TLSI securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation has been initiated concerning TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. (TLSI) regarding potentially materially misleading statements about the company's revenue outlook and commercial demand. Shares declined after the company missed Q1 2026 revenue estimates and cut full-year guidance months after reaffirming a higher range, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the TLSI investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased TLSI securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TLSI investigation? A: Investors who purchased TLSI stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do TLSI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my TLSI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TLSI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171