Saviynt Emerges as an Overall Leader Across Four KuppingerCole Reports





LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saviynt , the AI-era identity security platform, today announced it is recognized as an Overall Leader across four major KuppingerCole Analysts AG evaluations covering Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) , Privileged Access Management (PAM), SAP Access Control and Security , and Business Application Risk Management .

In the latest KuppingerCole IGA Leadership Compass, Saviynt also ranked highest in Product Leadership, underscoring the strength and maturity of its identity governance capabilities for modern enterprise environments.

The evaluations reinforce Saviynt’s position as a comprehensive identity security provider, combining breadth across identity domains with deep capabilities in core enterprise use cases. As organizations modernize security programs for the AI era, Saviynt helps customers govern workforce, machine, privileged, non-human, and AI identities across hybrid and cloud environments.

The KuppingerCole IGA Leadership Compass report noted: “In Product Leadership, we see Saviynt at the leading edge… Saviynt stands out with the breadth and maturity of its IGA capabilities across a wide range of enterprise environments.”

Saviynt also received strong recognition in KuppingerCole’s PAM evaluation for its ability to integrate privileged access controls with identity governance and contextual access management across complex enterprise environments. The evaluations also highlight Saviynt’s ability to extend governance and security controls across critical enterprise systems, including SAP environments and compliance-driven workflows.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping the identity landscape. Organizations now need to govern and secure not only workforce identities, but also non-human, privileged, and AI identities that often carry elevated access across cloud, on-premises, and enterprise environments,” said Henrique Teixeira, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Saviynt. “These recognitions reinforce the need for a unified identity security platform that brings together identity governance, privileged access management, and application risk controls across modern enterprise ecosystems.”

Saviynt will join identity leaders at KuppingerCole’s European Identity and Cloud Conference, where Teixeira will present a session on “The State of Identity-Centric Security in 2026”. Simon Gooch, Field CIO at Saviynt, will also present “Unlocking Enterprise Productivity and Security — AI for Identity Security & Identity Security for AI,” exploring the evolving role of identity security in AI-driven enterprises.

“As organizations rapidly adopt AI across the enterprise, identity security has become foundational to trust, governance, and resilience,” said Gooch. “At EIC, we look forward to discussing how organizations can unlock productivity and strengthen security by applying AI to identity security, and identity security to AI.”

To learn more about how Saviynt helps organizations secure identities across human and AI-driven environments, visit www.saviynt.com .

About Saviynt

Saviynt's identity platform manages and governs human, non-human, and AI access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Saviynt delivers enterprise control over AI, enabling organizations to safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI now. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies, and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com .

Media Contact

pr@saviynt.com

Kahler Buckley

Saviynt@inkhouse.com

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