 Alzheimer’s Research Sites Honor National Clinical Trials Day

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alzheimer’s research sites across the country are honoring National Clinical Trials Day by offering free memory screening for adults age 55 and older. National Clinical Trials Day recognizes the progress made in developing treatments and therapies, advances which could not have been possible without clinical trials and the individuals who participate in them.

This initiative aims to increase awareness about the importance of early detection of memory loss and Alzheimer’s disease, particularly for individuals concerned about their own memory or that of a friend or family member. An estimated 7.4 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease in 20261, and that number is expected to grow. Increasing public understanding of brain health is critical to helping individuals make informed decisions about early screening, prevention, and participation in research.

Participating sites include

Northeast

Southeast

Midwest

South

West

Canada

Memory screenings can be scheduled by appointment at each participating site in a private setting. Following the scheduled assessment, individuals may meet one-on-one with a healthcare professional to review results and discuss any questions or concerns. While a memory assessment is not a diagnosis, it can guide individuals toward appropriate next steps.

Early detection of memory problems can provide access to more intervention options and improve quality of life. It may also help individuals learn whether they are eligible to participate in clinical trials focusing on slowing the progression of memory disorders.

For more information or to find a participating site, please contact the site nearest you directly.

For immediate release:

For local media interested in highlighting a community research site, contact media@globalalzplatform.org for interviews.

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP):

The international nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments and other neurological therapies with a commitment to lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting the use of state-of-the-art biomarker technology and inclusivity in research studies, as well as celebrating the citizen scientists who make research possible.

1 https://www.alz.org/getmedia/ef8f48f9-ad36-48ea-87f9-b74034635c1e/alzheimers-facts-and-figures.pdf