ERGO NEXT Insurance is Making E-Commerce Insurance More Accessible for Sellers on TikTok Shop

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERGO NEXT Insurance, a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, is now enabling eligible TikTok Shop sellers to access tailored and affordable small business and e-commerce insurance.

Sellers can now quickly obtain a quote and purchase coverage through Seller Center in a matter of minutes on TikTok Shop, ensuring they have the business insurance they need to help protect their business and customers.

As sellers grow, so do their risks. Business insurance can provide financial help for product liability, inventory damage and other unexpected issues. ERGO NEXT’s integration helps make tailored e-commerce insurance coverage more accessible to sellers, providing a streamlined way to purchase insurance within the platforms where they already operate.

Through the integration, sellers can easily purchase general liability, professional liability, workers' compensation and cyber coverage 100% online.

“As e-commerce sellers scale, their risk changes,” says Henry Tam, Vice President of Partnerships at ERGO NEXT Insurance. “Insurance is a foundational tool that helps sellers grow with confidence, protecting their business so they can keep investing in what’s next. By making ERGO NEXT’s digital insurance available to TikTok Shop sellers, we’re meeting entrepreneurs where they are with a streamlined option for purchasing coverage that can be tailored to their business needs.”

The integration reflects ERGO NEXT’s mission to expand access to small business and e-commerce insurance by embedding coverage into the platforms shaping modern commerce. By removing traditional barriers to getting protection, sellers have a more proactive, intuitive path to insurance that supports long-term business growth.

About ERGO NEXT

ERGO NEXT Insurance , previously known as NEXT Insurance, is a leading digital insurer transforming small business insurance with simple, digital coverage tailored to entrepreneurs. We offer a broad range of small business solutions including, General Liability, Business Owners Policies (BOP), Workers’ Compensation, Professional Liability, and other essential coverages designed to meet the needs of growing businesses.

We utilize AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process for coverage with 24/7 access to servicing, including Certificates of Insurance , additional insured, and more.

After years of close partnership with Munich Re, we were acquired in 2025 to become a part of their ERGO Group global insurance network. Together, we’re making small business insurance simpler and smarter to help more small businesses thrive.

For more information, visit NextInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

Media Contact:

Matt Crawford

ERGO NEXT Insurance

975 California Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94304

pr@nextinsurance.com