Dell Development, Mizner Development and Echo Fine Properties Surpass $50 Million in Sales at Nearly Sold-Out Boutique Community SYMPHONY AT JUPITER

JUPITER, Fla., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dell Development, in partnership with Mizner Development and with sales led by Echo Fine Properties, announced the near-complete sellout of SYMPHONY AT JUPITER, a boutique collection of 20 luxury residences in Jupiter, generating more than $50 million in closed sales and leaving just one home remaining.

Located on one of the final undeveloped parcels east of Interstate 95 in Jupiter, SYMPHONY AT JUPITER introduced a contemporary residential offering to a market defined by limited inventory and growing demand for luxury, design-forward homes. The enclave’s modern architecture, boutique scale and prime location fueled strong buyer interest, resulting in rapid absorption.

“SYMPHONY represented a rare opportunity to introduce a fresh, highly curated product into one of South Florida’s most supply-constrained luxury markets,” said Craig Heger of Echo Fine Properties, who led sales efforts for the project. “Buyers immediately recognized both the scarcity of the location and the quality of execution delivered by Craig Dell and his team. Avi Stern has a unique ability to maximize luxury floorplan efficiency while delivering exceptional value.”

The success of SYMPHONY AT JUPITER underscores the continued momentum behind collaborations between Craig Dell of Dell Development, Avi Stern of Mizner Development, and Echo Fine Properties, whose combined efforts span custom home construction, development, marketing and luxury residential sales throughout Northern Palm Beach County.

Beyond SYMPHONY, Dell Development is currently advancing more than nine luxury residential projects in various stages of planning and development, including:

Two premier waterfront estates in Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens expected to command $12–$13 million each

Three approximately 5,500-square-foot coastal residences in Juno Beach located steps from the ocean

A newly designed luxury residence in the exclusive community of Frenchman’s Creek, featuring an innovative modern floor plan tailored for constrained lots

Additional luxury townhome developments underway in Ocean Ridge and Lake Worth in partnership with Mizner Development





Collectively, Dell Development and Echo Fine Properties have been involved in the construction, marketing and sale of more than 30 custom homes in Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens, averaging approximately $4.5 million per residence.

“We’re focused on creating homes that distinguish themselves through architecture, livability and overall experience not simply price point,” said Craig Dell, founder of Dell Development. “There continues to be strong demand for thoughtfully designed luxury residences, and our pipeline reflects where we see the future of the market heading.”

Echo Fine Properties attributes part of the success to its integrated approach to luxury real estate marketing. The brokerage operates with in-house marketing, advertising and social media teams designed to drive visibility for both residential listings and developer partners.

“After 17 years of generating leads and marketing luxury real estate, our approach continues to evolve,” said Jeff Lichtenstein, president of Echo Fine Properties. “Our mission is ensuring both homeowners and development partners receive maximum exposure through technology, digital visibility and strategic marketing.”

As luxury inventory across Palm Beach County remains limited, the continued expansion of Dell Development, Mizner Development and Echo Fine Properties positions the partnership as an emerging force shaping the next generation of high-end residential living throughout South Florida.

ABOUT ECHO FINE PROPERTIES

ECHO Fine Properties is a luxury real estate brokerage located in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla founded by Jeff Lichtenstein. Selling more than 600 million dollars of real estate, Echo is one of the busiest, most awarded and forward-thinking brokerages in all of South Florida. Named “Best Brokerage of the Year” and “Most Connected Firm” Jeff and his 100-person team are a true one stop shop. Echo’s Home ECHOnomics Guarantee is one of the most unique internal collaborations to ever hit the industry. Learn more about it and Echo Fine Properties by clicking here .

Media Contact:

Emily Pantelides

Pantelides PR & Consulting

Emily@PantelidesPR.com

(c) (904) 477-2306