Mars Veterinary Health and the American Red Cross Expand Partnership to Combat Need for Human and Pet Blood Donations

New York, NY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mars Veterinary Health and the American Red Cross announced three human-and-pet blood drives will take place at BluePearl Pet Hospitals in the United States to boost the supply of lifesaving blood products in both human health and veterinary medicine.

This marks the second year the two life-saving and sustaining organizations have partnered on joint blood donation events. Part of the Mars Veterinary Health network, the BluePearl Pet Blood Bank—a voluntary, community-based blood banking program that operates in 22 locations across the country—will host the pet blood screening events. The Red Cross will host separate human blood drives at the same time in a separate space at each BluePearl Pet Hospital throughout June at the following locations and times, giving pet owners a chance to donate much needed blood products alongside their four-legged companions:

June 4: 11.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) – 1285 Grey Fox Rd Ste. 100, Arden Hills, MN 55112

June 5: 10.00 a.m. – 3.00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) 1350 Reynolds Ave suite 119, Irvine, CA 92614

June 15: 12.00 p.m. – 6.00 p.m. (CST) – 1569 Mallory Ln Bldg 200, Brentwood, TN 37027

Pet owners can visit bluepearlvet.com/bloodbank to enroll their pet as potential donors with the BluePearl Pet Blood Bank. Once the online registration form has been completed, pet owners will be contacted by one of the BluePearl Pet Blood Bank team to schedule an appointment.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the American Red Cross to address the critical need for blood products in veterinary and human medicine,” said Lenore Bacek, DVM, MS, DACVECC, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at BluePearl. “We encourage local pet owners to sign up alongside their pets. Your involvement will positively impact the lives of people and pets in their backyards and beyond.”

"A safe and readily available blood supply is as essential for pets as it is for people, yet our profession continues to face a critical shortage,” said Molly McAllister, DVM, MPH, Global Chief Medical Officer at Mars Veterinary Health. “We’re honored to be part of this continued partnership that enables generous donors to help save human lives while ensuring veterinary teams have the critical blood supply needed to provide life-saving care to pets when they need it most."

As part of Mars Veterinary Health’s commitment to ensuring pets are cared for in emergencies—and in honor of National Pet Preparedness Month in June— those who come to give blood at all three events will receive a pet emergency preparedness kit that includes a pet preparedness checklist and items from BluePearl, Banfield Pet Hospital and VCA Animals Hospitals, part of Mars Veterinary Health’s U.S. network of practices that are united in delivering high-quality veterinary care. To find a Mars Veterinary Health clinic near you, visit MyPetFam.com.

With industry-leading requirements for pets to donate blood, BluePearl prioritizes patient safety and wellbeing throughout the process. Healthy cats and dogs between ages one and eight that meet additional requirements are eligible to donate every eight to 12 weeks through a short process during which they are comfortable and closely monitored. Additional BluePearl Blood Bank requirements and locations can be found at bluepearlvet.com/bloodbank.

Those interested in learning more about human blood donation with the Red Cross can find a blood drive and schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering and expanding access to high-quality pet healthcare in service of its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. The Mars Veterinary Health family of practices includes more than 70,000 Associates across North America, Europe, and Asia who foster trusted relationships with pet owners around the world, demonstrating compassion and expertise in caring for over 10 million pets each year. As part of a family-owned business with 90 years of experience caring for pets—including more than 30 years in veterinary services—Mars Veterinary Health makes long-term investments to support its Associates and sustainably shape the future of veterinary medicine through medical excellence across its connected care network. Learn more at marsveterinary.com.

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl Pet Hospital is one of the largest providers of specialty and emergency veterinary care in the United States with over 100 hospitals in 30 states. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices—which includes nearly 70,000 Associates around the world who are united in delivering high-quality veterinary care when and where pets and their owners need it—BluePearl is dedicated to its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Learn more at bluepearlvet.com.