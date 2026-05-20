Highway Positions Identity Verification as Critical Defense Against Freight Industry Disruption

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the North American freight industry enters a period of unprecedented structural disruption, Highway continues to emerge as a foundational technology layer designed to protect brokers, carriers, and shippers from mounting risks threatening the entire transportation ecosystem.

Industry analyst Bart De Muynck's recent report , "The Blueprint for Freight Survival: Why Identity is the New Currency in Transportation," identifies a convergence of forces straining the industry in 2026, including a tightening driver pool, escalating freight fraud, and stricter federal enforcement. The report points to Highway's Carrier Identity platform as a comprehensive solution purpose-built for this environment.

Freight fraud alone costs the industry an estimated $18 million per day, according to Highway's Freight Fraud Index . Fraudulent email attempts increased 117% year-over-year, while organized crime groups now deploy artificial intelligence to spoof broker identities, manipulate FMCSA data, and intercept high-value shipments before they reach the dock.

"The freight industry is no longer dealing with isolated bad actors. We are facing sophisticated, organized threats that exploit every gap in the verification process," said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. "Brokers who continue to rely on an MC number and a standard insurance certificate as their primary trust signals are operating with a level of exposure that is simply no longer acceptable in this market."

Highway's platform addresses these vulnerabilities through high-assurance digital identity proofing aligned with NIST 800-63A standards, including government-issued ID validation and live photo verification. The company's Load Lock+ feature provides 100% ELD-powered tracking, automated intelligent vehicle assignment, and insurance policy analysis to identify coverage gaps before a load is assigned.

Regulatory changes have compounded the challenge. New FMCSA rules eliminating Employment Authorization Documents as proof of CDL eligibility have removed tens of thousands of drivers from the available workforce, creating immediate regional capacity gaps and increasing broker liability risk.

A unanimous Supreme Court decision in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II has further expanded that exposure. The decision removed a commonly-used federal preemption defense such that freight brokers are now subject to negligent-hiring suits in each state in the U.S. In such a lawsuit, a freight broker’s decision will be subject to scrutiny for its conformity to a standard of care. In the midst of litigation with respect to any single load, among other things, a broker’s primary lines of defense likely will center on (i) the soundness of the vetting decision itself (including the policies governing it) and (ii) the substantiation of both the vetting policies and adequate diligence of with respect to each carrier running a load on a load-by-load basis.

"Our goal at Highway is to establish the industry's first true Identity Standard, one that moves the conversation beyond security features to create a verified, trusted freight network where every transaction is built on confirmed identity and verified capability," Caney said.

Highway's platform also delivers measurable operational benefits, including one-click carrier onboarding for credentialed network members, reduced manual vetting, and a scalable framework that allows brokers to respond to market changes faster without adding headcount.

For more information, visit highway.com .

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com

Media Contact

Jessica Ballew

Highway

jessica.ballew@gohighway.com