SEALSQ Strengthens Chip Design Capabilities Through the Successful Integration of IC’Alps, Reinforcing Europe’s Technological Sovereignty

Geneva, Switzerland, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the successful integration of IC’Alps into its semiconductor and post-quantum technology ecosystem. This milestone significantly strengthens SEALSQ’s chip design and ASIC development capabilities while reinforcing Europe’s strategic objective of technological sovereignty and semiconductor independence.

The acquisition and integration of IC’Alps represents a key step in SEALSQ’s long-term strategy to accelerate the development of secure semiconductor technologies for artificial intelligence, IoT, satellite communications, defense, and post-quantum cybersecurity applications.

At a time when geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and escalating cybersecurity threats are reshaping global technology priorities, independent chip design capabilities in Europe have become a strategic necessity. Semiconductor design is now widely recognized as a critical pillar of digital sovereignty, enabling regions to reduce dependency on foreign technologies while ensuring the security, resilience, and integrity of digital infrastructure.

By integrating IC’Alps’ advanced ASIC engineering expertise, SEALSQ strengthens Europe’s capacity to design and control sovereign semiconductor technologies within Europe, aligned with broader continental initiatives aimed at reinforcing technological autonomy and strategic resilience.

IC’Alps, recognized for its expertise in ASIC design, low-power architectures, and customized semiconductor engineering, now operates as a core component of SEALSQ’s European semiconductor innovation platform. This integration expands SEALSQ’s end-to-end chip development capabilities, spanning secure architecture and chip design through post-quantum implementation and industrial deployment.

“This successful integration meaningfully enhances our semiconductor engineering capacity and reinforces our commitment to Europe’s technological independence,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “In today’s geopolitical environment, mastering semiconductor design is no longer only an industrial objective, it is a matter of sovereignty, security, and economic resilience. Europe must secure its ability to design and control the critical technologies powering AI, cybersecurity, telecommunications, IoT, and space infrastructure. The integration of IC’Alps gives SEALSQ an exceptional capability to contribute to this European strategic priority.”

As a result of this integration, SEALSQ significantly strengthens its ability to design:

Post-quantum secure chips and secure elements

AI-enabled semiconductor architectures

Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs)

Secure microcontrollers for IoT and satellite systems

Edge AI and cryptographic acceleration solutions

Custom ASICs for industrial, defense, and space applications

By combining IC’Alps’ semiconductor engineering expertise with SEALSQ’s cybersecurity technologies and post-quantum roadmap, SEALSQ is positioning itself as a leading European provider of trusted semiconductor solutions supporting critical infrastructure and secure digital ecosystems.

The integration also supports SEALSQ’s broader strategic initiatives, including:

Expansion of post-quantum semiconductor technologies

Advancement of European digital sovereignty objectives

Secure satellite and space infrastructure projects

Advanced semiconductor personalization and OSAT capabilities

AI-driven cybersecurity platforms

Development of trusted European supply chains for secure semiconductors

As governments and industries increasingly prioritize secure and sovereign technologies, SEALSQ believes Europe must strengthen not only semiconductor manufacturing capacity, but also the strategic know-how required to design the chips that will power the next generation of digital infrastructure.

About IC’Alps

IC’Alps is a European ASIC design company specializing in custom integrated circuit development, low-power semiconductor architectures, and advanced chip engineering services for industrial, automotive, healthcare, security, and IoT applications.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







