Tru-1 By BlueGenes Launches to Advance Precision Health Through Smarter Genetic Insights

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tru-1 by BlueGenes today announced its official launch, introducing a new precision health platform designed to help healthcare providers, employers, and patients better understand how genetic insights can support personalized treatment and medication decisions.

The launch of Tru-1 comes at a time when healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking data-driven approaches to improve patient outcomes, reduce avoidable adverse drug reactions, and support more personalized care strategies.

Tru-1 combines advanced genetic testing capabilities with actionable health insights to help organizations and individuals make more informed healthcare decisions. The company’s platform is focused on improving visibility into how genetics may influence medication effectiveness, wellness outcomes, and long-term care planning.

“Healthcare is moving toward a more personalized future, and patients deserve solutions built around their unique biology instead of generalized treatment assumptions,” said Nick Glimcher, CEO of Tru-1. “Our mission with Tru-1 is to help make precision health more accessible, actionable, and scalable for organizations and the people they serve.”

The company enters the market amid growing demand for precision medicine and preventative healthcare technologies. According to industry research, healthcare providers and payers are increasingly adopting genomics and predictive health tools to improve outcomes while lowering unnecessary healthcare costs.

Designed for Modern Precision Health Initiatives

Tru-1’s platform is designed to support a range of healthcare use cases, including:

Personalized medication guidance

Genetic wellness insights

Preventative health strategies

Employer and population health initiatives

Precision medicine support programs



The company believes that providing actionable genetic information earlier in the healthcare journey can help improve decision-making for both providers and patients.

“We believe precision health should not be limited to large institutions or specialty programs,” added Glimcher. “Tru-1 was built to help bring accessible, practical genetic intelligence into everyday healthcare conversations.”

Growing Focus on Personalized Healthcare

The broader healthcare market continues to shift toward individualized treatment strategies as providers look for ways to improve patient engagement and clinical outcomes. Advances in genomics, AI-powered healthcare analytics, and preventative care models are accelerating adoption across both public and private healthcare sectors.

Tru-1 plans to work with healthcare organizations, employers, and strategic partners seeking to integrate precision health initiatives into their existing care programs.

Learn more about Tru-1 at www.tru-1.com .

About Tru-1

Tru-1 by BlueGenes is a precision health company focused on helping healthcare organizations and individuals leverage genetic insights to support more personalized care decisions. The company provides modern genetic testing and precision health solutions designed to improve medication awareness, preventative care strategies, and long-term wellness outcomes. For more information, visit www.tru-1.com .