JCDecaux named “Media Partner of the Year” in France by Stratégies’ editorial team

Paris, 20 May 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one company worldwide and the inventor of the advertising street furniture concept, announces that JCDecaux France has been named “Media Partner of the Year” by the editorial team of Stratégies, the weekly magazine that gives brand professionals the keys to understanding the transformation of communications and marketing. The award was presented on 20 May at the Grand Prix Stratégies de l’Innovation Média 2026 by Gilles Wybo, Editorial Director of Stratégies, to Jean Muller, Executive Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Development, JCDecaux France, Luxembourg, Israel and Belgium. It recognises the standout initiatives and innovations deployed to strengthen a media that brings together attractiveness and desirability, proximity and universality, quality and visibility, conversation and attention, impact and effectiveness.

Backed by a diversified inventory that spans all territories and all audiences and is now available programmatically, JCDecaux stands out as a true brandformance media, using data to deliver measurable results for brands and agencies.

This award recognises a series of particularly structuring initiatives in 2026:

The new alliance with Carrefour, Carmila and Unlimitail, which is reinventing physical retail media by rolling out a powerful ecosystem of 900 digital screens at the heart of shopping areas and putting data, programmatic, AI and measurement to drive retailers’ business performance.

The support for Céline Dion’s major return to the stage, with a teaser campaign rolled out in Paris followed by a simultaneous reveal across the world’s leading metropolitan areas, demonstrating JCDecaux’s ability to create the event by generating conversation, instant reach and emotion, transforming the public space into the first stage for this global moment.

The creation in France of a new Marketing, Digital, Data and Transformation department to accelerate innovation and make JCDecaux solutions ever more accessible, attractive, granular and measurable.

The international roll-out of its pDOOH solution, the first genuinely global programmatic offer for Digital Out-of-Home which simplifies the activation of data-driven, dynamic and fully measurable campaigns in more than 35 markets via a network of over 30,000 premium digital screens.

The expansion of 360 Footprint, the only global campaign impact calculator measuring the environmental, economic and social footprint of communication campaigns and supporting advertisers in moving towards more responsible and more transparent communication.





By combining these innovations, JCDecaux is ushering outdoor advertising into a new era: more data‑driven, more measurable, more creative and more responsible, serving the performance of agencies, brands and territories.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co‑Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “Our warmest thanks to the editorial team at Stratégies for this recognition of the initiatives undertaken to strengthen the JCDecaux media. It encourages us to continue and further accelerate the innovations we are rolling out for our clients and agencies, whom we thank for their trust and loyalty. Lastly, a big thank you to our teams for their commitment. Every day, we act and innovate to build awareness, recognition and performance for brands on the world’s most beautiful urban stages.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

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Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

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