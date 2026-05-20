HyOrc Commences Fabrication for Porto Waste-to-Methanol Plant and Advances European Project Pipeline

HOUSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today announced its transition into a commercial-stage infrastructure deployment company, initiating fabrication of its proprietary 35-ton-per-day (TPD) Waste Gasification Platform destined for Porto, Portugal.

Capital Mobilization and Market Visibility

HyOrc is rapidly advancing its global infrastructure financing and grant strategy, positioning the company to unlock non-dilutive capital across prime European industrial corridors. Key pipeline milestones include:

Portugal (€12M STEP Grant): Fully submitted in partnership with MO.RE.DA. to fast-track the Porto waste-to-methanol production facility.

Bulgaria (€50M Grant Pipeline): Formally submitted in coordination with OnEnergy to fund large-scale infrastructure deployments.

Reflecting growing industry awareness of decentralized production models, HyOrc’s Porto methanol platform was recently featured in the April edition of the Dow Jones OPIS Methanol Market Report.

In the UK, HyOrc’s strategy is anchored by Project Phoenix, a strategic partnership with GB Railfreight (GBRf) to deploy hydrogen-capable locomotive retrofits and commercialize industrial waste hydrogen. Concurrently, HyOrc is advancing the early-stage development of high-capacity, grant-backed clean power projects utilizing its proprietary HyOrc engine platform.

Intellectual Property & Regulatory Compliance

To protect its technology moat as international deployment scales, HyOrc has secured its IP footprint by filing two comprehensive patent applications in India. These new filings protect the company's core gasification platform and its proprietary methanol synthesis technology, with international expansion actively progressing via the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) process.

Management Commentary

"HyOrc has crossed the line from conceptual engineering to physical asset deployment," said CEO Reginald Fubara. "Our focus is entirely on execution, commercialization, and securing large-scale infrastructure financing. The fabrication of our Porto platform is the first operational node in what will become a highly scalable, internationally protected network of waste-to-fuel and hydrogen-capable energy infrastructure. We are building real, fundamental value, and the market footprint we are establishing today sets the stage for our next phase of corporate growth."

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.