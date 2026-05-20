AUX AIR USA Launches One-Way Cassette for Tight Ceiling Applications and Modern Interiors

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUX AIR USA , a subsidiary of global HVAC leader AUX, today announced the launch of its new One-Way Cassette, a compact ductless system built for tight ceiling spaces and clean interior design. The product will be available in the U.S. in July 2026, with orders shipping once placed.

The One-Way Cassette gives contractors and homeowners a new option for rooms where wall-mounted units or ducted systems may not be the best fit. Its compact body fits between 14-inch joist spacing, allowing the unit to sit cleanly in the ceiling without major ductwork.

It was developed for applications such as bedrooms, hallways, home offices, sunrooms and multifamily spaces where traditional ducted systems may be difficult to install. Its low-profile design helps preserve ceiling height and maintain a clean architectural appearance. For contractors, the system offers a clean, serviceable solution for applications where wall-mounted units aren’t ideal and traditional ductwork may add cost or complexity.

The system is available in 9K, 12K and 18K capacities. It includes built-in Wi-Fi control, a washable filter, a high-lift condensate pump with a 57-inch lift and long-range air throw up to 9.8 feet. For contractors, the unit includes a slide-out PCB control box that can be serviced without removing the unit from the ceiling, plus an integrated circuit breaker that cuts power during maintenance.

“The One-Way Cassette is a smart addition to our multi-zone lineup because it solves a real installation problem,” said John McGaughey, Vice President of Sales at AUX AIR USA. “Contractors need equipment that fits the space, looks good when the job is done and can be serviced without extra hassle. This product gives them that flexibility while giving homeowners quiet, efficient comfort in a clean ceiling-mounted design.”

The One-Way Cassette is part of AUX AIR USA’s growing residential comfort portfolio and reflects the company’s continued investment in the North American residential HVAC market. By adding a ceiling-mounted cassette to its multi-zone lineup, AUX is giving distributors and contractors another option for modern homes, renovations and spaces with limited ceiling clearance.

To learn more about the One-Way Cassette or place an order, visit us.auxair.com/products/one-way-cassette .

About AUX AIR USA

AUX AIR USA, a subsidiary of the global HVAC leader AUX, brings smart comfort to homeowners with its portfolio of air conditioning systems. AUX’s solutions are engineered to provide superior performance and advanced features at a competitive price point, with simple, single-person installation and dedicated local support teams.

AUX, founded in 1986, has a presence in over 160 countries, backed by 40,000-plus global employees, seven research and development centers, and 15 manufacturing bases around the globe. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, AUX continues to redefine the standards of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning worldwide. us.auxair.com .

Media Contact

Idea Grove

aux-air-usa@ideagrove.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73bd956c-ef6c-4681-a74e-14b8b7fc1d4f