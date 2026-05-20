Dahlonega Now a ‘Gig-Ready’ Community from Kinetic’s Fiber-Optic Network Expansion

More than 75% of homes now have access to Kinetic’s Multi-Gig, Next-Generation internet

13,000 locations benefit from better internet experience supporting economic growth, telehealth, work, streaming

DAHLONEGA, Ga., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leading residential and business fiber internet provider, announced today that Dahlonega is officially recognized as a Kinetic ‘Gig-Ready Community,’ meaning more than 75% of the homes in the community now have access to Kinetic’s high-speed, next generation internet.

This major technological milestone marks a significant advancement in the community’s digital infrastructure and provides many residents with better technology - at a better value - and an overall better internet experience to help enhance everyday life.

“I am so very happy with my new service! No more buffering on any of my devices. I can continue to work from home with no more issues. Everyone, and I mean everyone, I encountered at Kinetic was friendly and helpful. Highly recommend [Kinetic’s] service,” said Valerie Snyder, a Kinetic customer in Georgia.

More than 13,000 homes in Dahlonega have access to Kinetic’s future-proof internet to better support work, education, streaming, and telehealth. A portion of these locations were built to with the support of American Rescue Plan Act funding in partnership with the counties and the State of Georgia.

Kinetic’s continued investment in the community’s fiber-optic network is providing faster and more reliable connectivity that is essential for economic growth and opportunities. According to research, fiber-connected communities see meaningful gains, including:

213% higher business growth

10% higher self-employment

14-17% increase in home values



“Our everyday lives are becoming increasingly digital, and high-speed connectivity is crucial to completing everyday tasks and unlocking new opportunities,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic’s state operations president. “As a Gig-Ready Community, a majority of Dahlonega residents now have the opportunity to internet better with faster speeds, more reliability, and enhanced service.”

Kinetic has been a long-term partner to Dahlonega and many other communities across Georgia. The company’s continued local investment in the state builds on its national recognition for fiber performance and reliability. Kinetic was recently named CNET’s “2026 Best Rural Fiber Provider” and continues to expand its fiber network in the Peach State, building connections to thousands more homes, businesses and apartments.



Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit www.gokinetic.com.



About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com