Hazard Now a ‘Gig-Ready’ Community from Kinetic’s Fiber-Optic Network Expansion

More than 75% of homes now have access to Kinetic’s Multi-Gig, Next-Generation internet

8,900 locations benefit from better internet experience supporting economic growth, telehealth, work, streaming

HAZARD, Ky., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leading residential and business fiber internet provider, announced today that Hazard is officially recognized as a Kinetic ‘Gig-Ready Community,’ meaning more than 75% of the homes in the community now have access to Kinetic’s high-speed, next generation internet.

This major technological milestone marks a significant advancement in the community’s digital infrastructure and provides many residents with better technology - at a better value - and an overall better internet experience to help enhance everyday life.

“I love the price, the service and how everything was so simple and easy. I’m glad I switched to Kinect,” said Jessica Wise, a Kinetic customer in Kentucky.

To date, more than 8,900 homes in Hazard have access to Kinetic’s future-proof internet to better support work, education, streaming and telehealth.

Kinetic’s continued investment in the community’s fiber-optic network is providing faster and more reliable connectivity that is essential for economic growth and opportunities. According to research, fiber-connected communities see meaningful gains, including:

213% higher business growth

10% higher self-employment

14-17% increase in home values





“High-speed connectivity is crucial to completing everyday tasks, participating in the digital economy, and unlocking new opportunities,” said Susan Schraibman, Kinetic’s state operations president. “As a Gig-Ready Community, a majority of Hazard residents now have the opportunity to do just that with better internet, faster speeds, more reliability, and enhanced service.”

Kinetic has been a long-term partner to Hazard and many other communities across Kentucky. The company’s continued local investment in the state builds on its national recognition for fiber performance and reliability. Kinetic was recently named CNET’s “2026 Best Rural Fiber Provider” and continues to expand its fiber network in the Bluegrass State, building connections to thousands more homes, businesses and apartments.



Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit www.gokinetic.com.



About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com