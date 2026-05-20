Insurtech Insights USA 2026 Returns to New York as OpenAI and Anthropic Take Center Stage

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurtech Insights USA 2026 has officially announced its return to the Javits Center in New York with featured speakers from Anthropic and OpenAI kicking off main stage programming on June 3 and June 4, and released the full speaker lineup . Bringing two of the world’s leading artificial intelligence companies into the insurance industry’s premier annual conference on innovation, transformation and technology adoption, the gathering will take place June 3-4, 2026, convening more than 6,000 attendees and 400+ speakers, and generating 20,000+ meetings.

Set across two days of programming on six stages, the conference provides prime opportunities for networking with investors, senior leaders at carriers, brokers, insurtech startups, and beyond. Attendees will have the chance to cycle between numerous tracks in addition to main stage panels, including claims; distribution; innovation; leadership; life and health; property and casualty; specialty and commercial; tech; and underwriting stages.

Mike Ram, Head of Insurance at Anthropic , will take to the main stage for the opening keynote on June 3, alongside Christian Freytag, Head of Group Technology and Data, Group CTO at Allianz. Moderating the panel, “The AI-Defined Insurer: Rewriting the Rules of Risk, Data, and Competitive Advantage,” is Kristoffer Lunderberg , Insurtech Insights’ esteemed CEO. The session will examine how AI is changing the way insurers approach data, decision-making, risk management and long-term competitiveness.

Opening the main stage on June 4, Bastiaan de Goei, Industry Marketing Leader at OpenAI , and Patrick Miller, Head of Data & AI at Newfront, a WTW company, will share a dialogue set to bring the AI conversation directly into the insurance industry’s central forum. Moderator Ori Ben-Yishai, Partner at Viewpoint Ventures, brings an additional authoritative voice to the conversation, with a deep understanding of what it takes to build agentic services within the insurance sphere.

“AI is a key part of the strategic agenda for insurers, brokers, reinsurers and technology providers across the market,” shared Insurtech Insights CEO Kristoffer Lunderberg . “The presence of Anthropic and OpenAI highlights the forum that Insurtech Insights USA creates for the insurance industry to examine how these technologies are being understood, evaluated and applied across the sector.”

The participation of Anthropic and OpenAI comes as insurers continue to evaluate the role of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and other emerging technologies across underwriting, claims, distribution, customer experience, operations and risk modeling.

Beyond the main stage sessions, Insurtech Insights USA 2026 will feature a broad speaker lineup of insurance, technology, policy and investment leaders. Confirmed speakers include Casey Kempton, President, Personal Lines at Nationwide; Lucy Pilko, CEO, Americas at AXA XL; Deepa Soni, EVP and Chief Information Officer at New York Life Insurance Company; Dawn Miller, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Lloyd’s Americas; Laura Money, Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Technology Innovation Officer at Sun Life; Bob Bastian, Chief Data and AI Officer at Prudential Financial and chess grandmaster and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov; among numerous other distinguished individuals.

The 2026 agenda will include programming tackling claims, life and health, innovation, underwriting, deep dive sessions, commercial lines, specialty lines, leadership, distribution, investment and general insurance. Sessions will address the technologies and business models reshaping the industry, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, blockchain, data analytics and other emerging tools.

Insurtech Insights USA is designed for insurers, reinsurers, brokers, agencies, investors, solution providers and industry leaders seeking to understand the trends, partnerships and technologies shaping the future of insurance. The conference provides a platform for executives, entrepreneurs and investors to connect, exchange insights and identify opportunities for collaboration across the global insurance ecosystem.

For more information and to register, visit insurtechinsights.com/america/ For images, please reach out to the media contact listed below.

About Insurtech Insights

Insurtech Insights is one of the world’s leading insurance technology communities, connecting insurance executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and technology leaders through global conferences, networking, and thought leadership opportunities. Its events bring together industry decision-makers and innovators to explore the future of insurance and the technologies transforming the sector. Learn more at insurtechinsights.com .

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