Rightworks Honors Exceptional Accounting Firms and Partners with Inaugural RightNOW26 Customer & Partner Impact Awards

SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightNOW26 -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of purpose-built solutions for accounting firms and finance professionals, today announced the winners of its inaugural Rightworks Customer & Partner Impact Awards, presented at the company’s annual RightNOW conference. The awards recognize accounting firms and strategic partners who are setting a new standard for technology adoption, client service, security, and innovation. Winners were recognized during a dedicated awards segment at Rightworks’ flagship annual conference.

“The firms we’re recognizing today are proof that the right technology, combined with the right mindset, can fundamentally transform how accounting services are delivered,” said Mike Marchetti, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Rightworks. “We created these awards to shine a light on the customers who are leading the way, and to inspire the entire accounting community to raise the bar.”

Customer Award Winners

Category Winner The Modern Firm: Recognizes a firm embracing cloud technology and modern workflows to transform how they serve clients. Rudler PSC, Certified Public Accountants



The Security Champion: Honors a firm setting the standard for protecting client data and adopting cybersecurity best practices. BatesCarter Client Experience Excellence: Celebrates a firm delivering exceptional service and value to their clients through better technology and workflows. Robison Gary



The Growth Accelerator: Recognizes firms using technology to scale and expand their practice. Sorren & Archer Lewis



Note: Two honorees recognized in this category. Innovation in Accounting: Showcases a firm pushing the boundaries of how accounting services are delivered. DeLeon & Stang



Community Champion: Recognizes a customer who actively champions Rightworks and supports the broader community. Financial Solution Advisors, LLC (FSA)



Partner Award Winners Category Winner Rightworks Partner of the Year: Highlights a strategic partner who has significantly advanced the success of shared customers and helped drive innovation within the accounting ecosystem. Intuit & Canopy



Note: Two honorees recognized in this category.



“Our partner ecosystem is central to the value we deliver to accounting firms,” said Andrew Chi, VP of Partnerships at Rightworks. “This year’s Partner of the Year honorees have gone above and beyond to help our shared customers succeed and to drive meaningful innovation across the accounting technology landscape. We’re proud to recognize their extraordinary contributions to the accounting profession.”

About Rightworks

Obsessed with all things accounting, Rightworks is the preferred cloud service provider for 70,000+ businesses and accounting and tax firms. Our award-winning platform securely connects critical desktop and cloud applications and offers managed IT services, protecting everything from data to devices across all your offices. The result: unified applications, data, teams, and workflows, with full-service network management through one point of contact. Since 2002, innovation, unwavering commitment, and 24/7 support have earned us partnerships with market leaders and cultivated a loyal following within the Rightworks Community, the largest peer network for accounting professionals. Learn more: rightworks.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram.

Media contact:

Allison Huffman, 603-751-4488

ahuffman@rightworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d364fb6-d127-45b8-a58e-534ce48caba0