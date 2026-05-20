Ureteral Stent Market Projected to Reach USD 879.91 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ureteral Stent Market size was valued at USD 519.66 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 879.91 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.

It is expected that the ureteral stent market will grow steadily due to the rise in the number of patients suffering from urological disorders, such as kidney stones and urinary obstruction problems, post-operative complications, increasing cases of urological diseases, greater acceptance with minimal invasiveness in urology surgeries.





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The U.S. Ureteral Stent Market was valued at USD 169.19 Million and it is expected to reach USD 263.09 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.52% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The U.S. Ureteral Stent Market represents the biggest regional market in the world, which is fueled by an efficient healthcare infrastructure, wide acceptance of minimally invasive urological surgeries, and established reimbursement framework through Medicare and other private health insurance programs.

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Stones to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The increasing incidences of kidney stones and other urinary tract diseases are some of the main reasons behind the growing ureteral stents market globally. The rise in sedentary behavior, dehydration, and dietary habits are making individuals prone to urolithiasis, especially in developing and urban areas. Ureteral stents are commonly employed to alleviate blockages and ensure free flow of urine and aid in the healing process post-stone removal surgery. Moreover, the rising elderly population, who are more likely to develop urological problems, will boost the growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material Type

Polyurethane Stents dominated the Ureteral Stent Market with 32.5% share in 2025 owing to its flexible nature and durability and affordability globally. The Coated Stents segment is projected to have the highest growth during 2026–2035 due to rising focus on difficulty prevention such as encrustation, bacterial colonization and a contamination globally.

By Application

Kidney Stones dominated the Ureteral Stent Market with 38.4% share in 2025 due to the high and rising global prevalence of urolithiasis globally. The Post-Surgical Recovery is projected to expand at a faster rate owing to the rising number of urological surgeries (tumor removal and reconstructive procedures) globally.

By Length Category

20–24 cm dominated the Ureteral Stent Market with 36.5% share in 2025 as it represents the most predominantly used length of ureteral stents for average adult patients. The 25–28 cm segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2026–2035 due to the rising demand for personalized and patient-specific treatment approaches globally.

By End User

The Hospitals segment is expected to account for the highest share of 57.8% in 2025 due to higher numbers of urological procedures being performed in hospitals globally. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment is expected to register the fastest market growth during the forecast period owing to cost efficiency, reduced length of hospital stays, and quicker patient recovery globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America remained the largest region and held the highest share of the ureteral stent market at 34.85% in terms of revenue generated by the global ureteral stent market, attributed to well-developed healthcare facilities for urology, a high ability to pay for health costs, increased incidences of kidney stone and urinary tract conditions, and presence of leading manufacturers in medical devices with advanced stenting technology.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness maximum growth at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period owing to the presence of improved healthcare facilities, high prevalence rate of kidney stone diseases, and increasing knowledge about the treatment of urological disorders among others.

Key Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Coloplast Group

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

Urovision GmbH

Pnn Medical A/S

Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.

M.I. Tech Co. Ltd.

SRS Medical Systems Inc.

Rocamed SAM

Endo-Flex GmbH

Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: Advancements in biodegradable ureteral stents and smart sensor-enabled monitoring devices improved patient convenience by eliminating removal procedures and enabling real-time tracking of stent performance, reducing complications and enhancing clinical outcomes.

2025: Rising complication rates associated with traditional stents accelerated the adoption of advanced solutions such as anti-encrustation coatings, hydrophilic surfaces, and drug-eluting stents, driving innovation-focused product development across the market.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Clinical Adoption & Procedural Utilization Metrics – helps you understand ureteral stent utilization across obstruction management, post-procedural care, minimally invasive urology surgeries, and adoption trends in high-burden urolithiasis regions.

– helps you understand ureteral stent utilization across obstruction management, post-procedural care, minimally invasive urology surgeries, and adoption trends in high-burden urolithiasis regions. Clinical Outcomes & Patient Management Metrics – helps you evaluate success rates in restoring urinary flow, incidence of stent-related complications, patient compliance with follow-up protocols, and regional variations in post-operative management practices.

– helps you evaluate success rates in restoring urinary flow, incidence of stent-related complications, patient compliance with follow-up protocols, and regional variations in post-operative management practices. Stent Material Performance & Biocompatibility Metrics – helps you analyze material efficiency in terms of flexibility, encrustation resistance, biocompatibility, durability, and reduction of infection and migration risks.

– helps you analyze material efficiency in terms of flexibility, encrustation resistance, biocompatibility, durability, and reduction of infection and migration risks. Product Innovation & Smart Stent Technology Metrics – helps you assess advancements in drug-eluting, antimicrobial-coated, biodegradable, and digitally monitored ureteral stents along with ongoing clinical research and smart tracking technologies.

– helps you assess advancements in drug-eluting, antimicrobial-coated, biodegradable, and digitally monitored ureteral stents along with ongoing clinical research and smart tracking technologies. Minimally Invasive Urology & Outpatient Care Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities driven by increasing adoption of outpatient urological procedures, ureteroscopy, lithotripsy integration, and patient-centric treatment approaches.

– helps you identify growth opportunities driven by increasing adoption of outpatient urological procedures, ureteroscopy, lithotripsy integration, and patient-centric treatment approaches. Market Accessibility & Healthcare Expansion Metrics – helps you uncover the impact of reimbursement policies, hospital procurement strategies, generic stent availability, and healthcare infrastructure development on market penetration and accessibility globally.

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