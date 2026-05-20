Regional Health Properties Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Regional Health Properties, Inc. Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Reported First Quarter Revenue of $21.2 million
Generated Adjusted EBITDA from Operations of $0.5 million
Continued Execution of Integrated Healthcare Platform Strategy

ATLANTA, GA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (the “Company,” “Regional,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (OTCQB: RHEP) (OTCQB: RHEPA) (OTCQB: RHEPB) (OTCQB: RHEPZ), a healthcare company that owns, operates and invests in healthcare real estate and operating businesses focused on long-term care, senior housing and pharmacy services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Reported revenue of $21.2 million, compared with $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2025
  • Reported GAAP net loss of $1.2 million, compared with GAAP net loss of $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2025
  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA from operations of $0.5 million, compared with $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2025
  • Reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.29 per share, compared with $0.94 per share for the first quarter of 2025

First Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

  • Pharmacy Services revenue was $7.6 million following the addition of the Pharmacy Services segment in connection with the SunLink merger
  • Patient care revenues increased to $12.7 million, driven primarily by the transition of facilities to the Healthcare Services segment and higher census at our Glenvue facility
  • Portfolio occupancy was 73.2% at March 31, 2026 vs. 67.7% at March 31, 2025
  • Repurchased 30,232 shares of the Company’s 12.5% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares during the quarter at a discount to carrying value
  • Continued to evaluate refinancing and liquidity alternatives, including potential refinancing of the Southland facility and other mortgage loans

Management Comments

Brent Morrison, Regional’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “The first quarter reflects the new scale and business mix of Regional following the SunLink merger and the continued transition of additional facilities into our Healthcare Services segment. Revenue increased significantly year over year, and Adjusted EBITDA from operations improved despite the operating and working capital demands associated with a larger, more integrated healthcare platform.”

Mr. Morrison continued, “Our focus in 2026 remains on converting the expanded platform into stronger, more durable cash flow. We are working to improve facility-level performance, integrate and optimize Pharmacy Services, manage working capital, and advance refinancing and other liquidity alternatives that support our long-term strategy.”

Balance Sheet And Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $1.1 million of unrestricted cash and $1.5 million of restricted cash. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $42.6 million of indebtedness, net of deferred financing costs and unamortized discounts.

About Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. is a healthcare company that owns, operates and invests in healthcare real estate and operating businesses focused on long-term care, senior housing and pharmacy services. For more information, visit https://www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “likely,” “will,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, liquidity, capital resources, refinancing alternatives, facility operations, pharmacy operations, and future strategy.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: the operating performance of our Healthcare Services and Pharmacy Services segments; our ability to collect patient, pharmacy and rent receivables; our dependence on the operating success of our tenants and managers; our ability to service our indebtedness and comply with covenants; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to refinance indebtedness, raise capital or complete asset sales on acceptable terms; changes in reimbursement rates and healthcare regulation; pharmacy reimbursement and claims-processing risk; labor costs, staffing availability and union-related matters; regulatory survey and compliance matters; inflation and interest rates; litigation and insurance costs; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Company Contact
Brent Morrison, CFA
Chief Executive Officer & President
Regional Health Properties, Inc.
Tel (678) 368-4402
Brent.morrison@regionalhealthproperties.com


REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended March, 31 
  2026  2025 
  (Unaudited)    
Revenues:      
Patient care revenues $12,715  $5,642 
Rental revenues  860   1,548 
Pharmacy revenues  7,587    
Total revenues  21,162   7,190 
Expenses:        
Cost of goods sold  4,492    
Patient care expense  9,715   4,401 
Facility rent expense  234   207 
Depreciation and amortization  722   402 
General and administrative expense  6,519   2,231 
Loss on lease termination     303 
Credit loss expense  182   70 
Gain on operations transfer     (106)
Total expenses  21,864   7,508 
Loss from operations  (702)  (318)
Other expense:        
Interest expense, net  522   653 
Other (income) expense, net  (3)  291 
Total other (income) expense, net  519   944 
Net loss  (1,221)  (1,262)
Preferred stock dividends     (603)
Deemed contribution related to Preferred Series B purchases  64    
Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders $(1,157) $(1,865)
Net loss per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.:        
Basic and Diluted $(0.29) $(0.94)
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:        
Basic and Diluted  3,935   1,993 
         


REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
BALANCE SHEET
(in thousands)
       
   3/31/2026   12/31/2025 
   (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Cash $1,058  $3,013 
Restricted cash  1,508   1,631 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $933 and $727  10,057   8,025 
Inventory  1,625   1,354 
Notes receivable  624   644 
Prepaid expenses and other  1,355   1,623 
Total current assets  16,227   16,290 
Property and equipment, net  35,445   35,805 
Assets held for sale, net  4,229   4,207 
Restricted cash  1,509   1,420 
Intangible assets  4,640   4,660 
Other assets  3,648   3,842 
Goodwill  1,585   1,585 
Total assets $67,283  $67,809 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Accounts payable $7,712  $6,986 
Accrued expenses  8,583   7,888 
Other liabilities  892   867 
Debt related to assets held for sale, net  2,935   3,001 
Current portion of long term debt  5,140   5,414 
Total current liabilities  25,262   24,156 
Other debt, net  593   516 
Long-term debt, net - less current maturities  34,546   34,738 
Operating lease obligation  2,163   2,325 
Other liabilities  1,583   1,550 
Total liabilities  63,554   62,769 
Preferred stock, Series D, no par values, 1,420 shares authorized; 1,405 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.  4,691   4,691 
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000 shares authorized; 3,946 issued and 3,935 outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.  67,392   67,296 
Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized (including amounts authorized for Series A, Series B and Series D); shares issued and outstanding designated separately        
Preferred stock, Series A, no par value; 559 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, with a redemption amount $426 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025  426   426 
Preferred stock, Series B, no par value; 2,812 shares authorized; 1,711 and 1,741 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, with a redemption amount $14,132 and $14,382 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  14,132   14,382 
Accumulated deficit  (82,934)  (81,777)
 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings  22   22 
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  (962)  349 
Total liabilities, Series D preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $67,283  $67,809 
         


REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
DEBT SUMMARY
(in thousands)
                      
           3/31/2026  
   Maturity   Interest Rate   Principal   % of Principal   Deferred financing costs   Unamortized discount on bonds   Net Carrying Value 
                             
Total Fixed Rate Debt  1/21/2032   4.35%  36,437   83.9%  (626)  (99)  35,712 
                             
Total Floating Rate Debt  10/1/2036   8.42%  6,978   16.1%  (69)  -   6,909 
                             
Total         $43,415   100.0% $(695) $(99) $42,621 
                             


REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended March, 31 
  2026  2025 
  (Unaudited)    
       
Net loss $(1,221) $(1,262)
Depreciation and amortization  722   402 
Interest expense, net  522   653 
EBITDA  23   (207)
Amortization of employee stock compensation  96   22 
Credit loss expense  182   70 
Merger and other one-time costs  220   291 
Loss on lease termination     303 
Gain on operations transfer     (106)
Tail insurance on legacy facilities     55 
One-time income adjustment - quality incentive program      
Adjusted EBITDA from operations $521  $428 



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Regional Health Properties Inc First Quarter 2026 Results OTCQB: RHEP RHEPA RHEPB healthcare real estate pharmacy services
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