Regional Health Properties Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Reported First Quarter Revenue of $21.2 million

Generated Adjusted EBITDA from Operations of $0.5 million

Continued Execution of Integrated Healthcare Platform Strategy

ATLANTA, GA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (the “Company,” “Regional,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (OTCQB: RHEP) (OTCQB: RHEPA) (OTCQB: RHEPB) (OTCQB: RHEPZ), a healthcare company that owns, operates and invests in healthcare real estate and operating businesses focused on long-term care, senior housing and pharmacy services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reported revenue of $21.2 million, compared with $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2025

Reported GAAP net loss of $1.2 million, compared with GAAP net loss of $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2025

Generated Adjusted EBITDA from operations of $0.5 million, compared with $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2025

Reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.29 per share, compared with $0.94 per share for the first quarter of 2025





First Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

Pharmacy Services revenue was $7.6 million following the addition of the Pharmacy Services segment in connection with the SunLink merger

Patient care revenues increased to $12.7 million, driven primarily by the transition of facilities to the Healthcare Services segment and higher census at our Glenvue facility

Portfolio occupancy was 73.2% at March 31, 2026 vs. 67.7% at March 31, 2025

Repurchased 30,232 shares of the Company’s 12.5% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares during the quarter at a discount to carrying value

Continued to evaluate refinancing and liquidity alternatives, including potential refinancing of the Southland facility and other mortgage loans





Management Comments

Brent Morrison, Regional’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “The first quarter reflects the new scale and business mix of Regional following the SunLink merger and the continued transition of additional facilities into our Healthcare Services segment. Revenue increased significantly year over year, and Adjusted EBITDA from operations improved despite the operating and working capital demands associated with a larger, more integrated healthcare platform.”

Mr. Morrison continued, “Our focus in 2026 remains on converting the expanded platform into stronger, more durable cash flow. We are working to improve facility-level performance, integrate and optimize Pharmacy Services, manage working capital, and advance refinancing and other liquidity alternatives that support our long-term strategy.”

Balance Sheet And Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $1.1 million of unrestricted cash and $1.5 million of restricted cash. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $42.6 million of indebtedness, net of deferred financing costs and unamortized discounts.

About Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. is a healthcare company that owns, operates and invests in healthcare real estate and operating businesses focused on long-term care, senior housing and pharmacy services. For more information, visit https://www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “likely,” “will,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, liquidity, capital resources, refinancing alternatives, facility operations, pharmacy operations, and future strategy.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: the operating performance of our Healthcare Services and Pharmacy Services segments; our ability to collect patient, pharmacy and rent receivables; our dependence on the operating success of our tenants and managers; our ability to service our indebtedness and comply with covenants; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to refinance indebtedness, raise capital or complete asset sales on acceptable terms; changes in reimbursement rates and healthcare regulation; pharmacy reimbursement and claims-processing risk; labor costs, staffing availability and union-related matters; regulatory survey and compliance matters; inflation and interest rates; litigation and insurance costs; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Company Contact Brent Morrison, CFA Chief Executive Officer & President Regional Health Properties, Inc. Tel (678) 368-4402 Brent.morrison@regionalhealthproperties.com





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) Three Months Ended March, 31 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Revenues: Patient care revenues $ 12,715 $ 5,642 Rental revenues 860 1,548 Pharmacy revenues 7,587 — Total revenues 21,162 7,190 Expenses: Cost of goods sold 4,492 — Patient care expense 9,715 4,401 Facility rent expense 234 207 Depreciation and amortization 722 402 General and administrative expense 6,519 2,231 Loss on lease termination — 303 Credit loss expense 182 70 Gain on operations transfer — (106 ) Total expenses 21,864 7,508 Loss from operations (702 ) (318 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net 522 653 Other (income) expense, net (3 ) 291 Total other (income) expense, net 519 944 Net loss (1,221 ) (1,262 ) Preferred stock dividends — (603 ) Deemed contribution related to Preferred Series B purchases 64 — Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders $ (1,157 ) $ (1,865 ) Net loss per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.: Basic and Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and Diluted 3,935 1,993





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. BALANCE SHEET (in thousands) 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 1,058 $ 3,013 Restricted cash 1,508 1,631 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $933 and $727 10,057 8,025 Inventory 1,625 1,354 Notes receivable 624 644 Prepaid expenses and other 1,355 1,623 Total current assets 16,227 16,290 Property and equipment, net 35,445 35,805 Assets held for sale, net 4,229 4,207 Restricted cash 1,509 1,420 Intangible assets 4,640 4,660 Other assets 3,648 3,842 Goodwill 1,585 1,585 Total assets $ 67,283 $ 67,809 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 7,712 $ 6,986 Accrued expenses 8,583 7,888 Other liabilities 892 867 Debt related to assets held for sale, net 2,935 3,001 Current portion of long term debt 5,140 5,414 Total current liabilities 25,262 24,156 Other debt, net 593 516 Long-term debt, net - less current maturities 34,546 34,738 Operating lease obligation 2,163 2,325 Other liabilities 1,583 1,550 Total liabilities 63,554 62,769 Preferred stock, Series D, no par values, 1,420 shares authorized; 1,405 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. 4,691 4,691 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000 shares authorized; 3,946 issued and 3,935 outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. 67,392 67,296 Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized (including amounts authorized for Series A, Series B and Series D); shares issued and outstanding designated separately Preferred stock, Series A, no par value; 559 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, with a redemption amount $426 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 426 426 Preferred stock, Series B, no par value; 2,812 shares authorized; 1,711 and 1,741 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, with a redemption amount $14,132 and $14,382 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 14,132 14,382 Accumulated deficit (82,934 ) (81,777 ) Accumulated other comprehensive earnings 22 22 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (962 ) 349 Total liabilities, Series D preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 67,283 $ 67,809





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. DEBT SUMMARY (in thousands) 3/31/2026 Maturity Interest Rate Principal % of Principal Deferred financing costs Unamortized discount on bonds Net Carrying Value Total Fixed Rate Debt 1/21/2032 4.35 % 36,437 83.9 % (626 ) (99 ) 35,712 Total Floating Rate Debt 10/1/2036 8.42 % 6,978 16.1 % (69 ) - 6,909 Total $ 43,415 100.0 % $ (695 ) $ (99 ) $ 42,621





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) Three Months Ended March, 31 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Net loss $ (1,221 ) $ (1,262 ) Depreciation and amortization 722 402 Interest expense, net 522 653 EBITDA 23 (207 ) Amortization of employee stock compensation 96 22 Credit loss expense 182 70 Merger and other one-time costs 220 291 Loss on lease termination — 303 Gain on operations transfer — (106 ) Tail insurance on legacy facilities — 55 One-time income adjustment - quality incentive program — — Adjusted EBITDA from operations $ 521 $ 428



