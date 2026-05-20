ATOSS Opens AI Technology Hub in Bengaluru to Drive AI-Powered Workforce Management Solutions





Expansion strengthens ATOSS’ global AI capabilities and supports future product innovation



MUNICH, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATOSS Software SE, a global leader in Workforce Management Software and listed in Germany’s key stock indices SDAX and TecDAX, is strengthening its position as a technology and AI innovator with substantial new investment in artificial intelligence development. With the opening of a new technology hub in Bengaluru, India – one of the world’s most dynamic AI and tech talent hotspots – the company is expanding its international presence and concentrating even more expertise on AI-driven product innovation. The new hub will play a key role in advancing artificial intelligence within ATOSS solutions and will strategically complement the existing development teams in Germany and Romania.

ATOSS is opening its new hub at International Tech Park Bengaluru (ITPB), dedicated to building the next generation of agentic AI for intelligent workforce management solutions. The Bengaluru hub brings together a highly skilled team of experts focused on multi-agent systems, conversational AI, reinforcement learning, large-scale optimization, and forecasting, all directed toward AI agents that can plan, simulate, and orchestrate work in real time for customers. They will work in close collaboration with the R&D units in Munich, Germany, as well as Sibiu and Timișoara in Romania.

Bengaluru is a prime hotspot for AI and software development – an ideal environment to attract the brightest minds for ATOSS’ vision and to reinforce the company’s ambition to be a technological frontrunner.

“With our new location in Bengaluru, we are investing specifically in the future of our technology stack and expanding our position in AI-powered workforce management software,” says Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy, COO of ATOSS. “This new hub will bring top talent into our network, working hand-in-hand with our teams worldwide to deliver on a global scale. By combining unique perspectives and expertise, we’ll innovate faster and design smarter – together,” he continues.

The opening of the technology hub in Bengaluru represents another important milestone in the company’s international expansion and AI-first innovation strategy and underlines ATOSS’ commitment to actively shaping the future of work through intelligent technologies, consistent investment in innovation and deep expertise.

Press information and images are available for download here: www.atoss.com/en/news-press

About ATOSS

ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time and attendance management, self-services, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud, on-premises and for SAP users. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. With around 21,100 customers, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as Barry Callebaut, C&A, Charité, City of Munich, Decathlon, Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa, OBI, Primark and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com

ATOSS Software SE



Nadine Steible

Rosenheimer Straße 141 h

81671 Munich, Germany

public.relations@atoss.com ATOSS Software India Private Limited



Discoverer Building – 5thFloor, Unit-7

International Tech Park

Pattandur Agrahara Whitefield

Bangalore 560 066, India Red Lorry Yellow Lorry



Dirk Hermanns

PR Team ATOSS



ATOSS@rlyl.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faafa6dd-d5c7-4a9c-ab4e-c4b7449a232c