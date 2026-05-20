Textile Market Size to Reach USD 1.02 Trillion by 2031 Amid Growing Demand for Technical Textiles and Smart Manufacturing Investments, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence report, the textile market size is projected to grow from USD 0.79 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.02 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising investments in recycled polyester, stricter supply-chain traceability requirements, and evolving global sourcing strategies. While apparel continues to account for the largest share of demand, increasing adoption of technical textiles across automotive, healthcare, and industrial applications is creating new high-value growth opportunities. Asia-Pacific remains the dominant regional market, supported by large-scale manufacturing capacity, export-oriented production hubs, and growing investments in sustainable textile processing.

In parallel, textile manufacturers are increasing investments in sustainable manufacturing practices, compliance technologies, and near-shoring initiatives as freight costs, regulatory pressures, and energy-price fluctuations continue to reshape global supply chains.

Textiles Market Growth Drivers

Smarter Manufacturing Through Demand-Driven AI Systems

AI-enabled on-demand manufacturing is changing how modern supply chains operate by aligning production more closely with real customer needs. Instead of relying on large forecasts and bulk inventory, companies are increasingly using intelligent systems that sense demand in real time and guide what gets produced. This approach works alongside flexible manufacturing methods that support smaller production runs without significantly increasing costs. As a result, brands can reduce excess stock, minimize waste, and react more quickly to changing trends. It also encourages a shift toward distributed, local production hubs, which shortens delivery cycles and reduces dependency on long, complex supply chains. Overall, it creates a more responsive, efficient, and sustainable production model.

Digital Product Passports Driving a New Era of Supply Chain Transparency

The introduction of digital product passports in the European market is pushing the textile industry toward much higher levels of traceability and data transparency. Brands and manufacturers are increasingly adopting digital systems that record detailed information about product origin, materials, and lifecycle, making compliance and verification easier across global supply chains. This shift is also influencing suppliers outside Europe, as many are upgrading their systems to maintain access to key export markets. While it is accelerating technology adoption, it is also creating challenges for smaller players who may struggle with compatibility and rising digital infrastructure demands. At the same time, better product data is opening new opportunities in recycling and material recovery, helping brands improve efficiency and build more sustainable production networks.

Textile Market Share by Region

Global textile production is increasingly being reshaped by regional specialization and changing trade policies. In Europe, manufacturers are moving away from mass-market apparel and focusing more on advanced, high-performance textiles used in industries like healthcare and automotive, supported by stricter environmental and trade regulations. In North America, there is a noticeable push toward bringing production closer to home, especially in technical fabrics, as companies prioritize supply chain stability. Meanwhile, parts of South America are seeing gradual growth, though logistical challenges continue to limit competitiveness. Overall, the industry is becoming more fragmented, with regions carving out distinct roles based on capability, cost, and policy direction.

The Asia-Pacific region continues to dominate global textile production, supported by strong manufacturing ecosystems in countries like China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India. Efficient supply chains, competitive production costs, and supportive industrial policies are strengthening the region’s role as a key export hub. At the same time, Southeast Asian nations are gaining more traction as global sourcing patterns diversify, while India is steadily expanding its presence through policy-driven manufacturing incentives. In contrast, the Middle East and Africa are emerging as new growth centers, driven by investment in industrial capacity and improved trade access, gradually integrating deeper into global textile value chains.

“Drawing on manufacturer activity, trade movement analysis, and evolving sourcing and consumption patterns, Mordor Intelligence offers a measured assessment of the textile market, helping executives evaluate growth conditions through consistently applied research frameworks and commercially relevant market interpretation.” Says, Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Major Segments Highlighted in the Textile Market Report

By Application



Fashion and Apparel

Industrial/Technical Textiles

Household and Home Textiles

Medical and Healthcare Textiles

Automotive and Transport Textiles

Other Applications (Protective, Sports Textiles)



By Raw Material



Natural Fibers

Cotton



Wool



Silk



Synthetic Fibers

Polyester



Nylon



Rayon / Viscose



Acrylic



Polypropylene



Recycled Fibers

Other Raw Materials (Specialty High-Performance Fibers like Aramid, Carbon, UHMWPE)



By Process / Technology



Woven

Knitted

Non-woven

Spunlaid (Spunbond / Melt-blown)



Dry-laid Hydro-entangled



Wet-laid



Needle-punched



3-D Weaving and Spacer Fabrics



By Geography



North America

United States



Canada



Mexico



South America

Brazil



Argentina



Peru



Rest of South America



Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)



NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam)



Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Qatar



Kuwait



Turkey



Egypt



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of Middle East and Africa



Overview – Textile Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 0.79 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 1.02 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Application, By Raw Material, By Process / Technology and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Textile Companies: Covers a global and market-level overview along with key segments, financial insights where available, and strategic analysis. It also covers products and services, as well as recent industry developments.

Toray Industries Inc.

Weiqiao Pioneering Group Co. Ltd.

Texhong Textile Group Ltd.

Inditex S.A.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.

Hyosung TNC Corp.

Far Eastern New Century Corp.

PVH Corp.

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Arvind Ltd.

Chori Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Freudenberg Group

Berry Global Group Inc.

Lenzing AG

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Shandong Ruyi Technology Group

Low & Bonar PLC

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Get in-depth industry insights on the textile market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/textile-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Indonesia Textiles Market Size: Indonesia textile market is projected to grow from USD 40.65 billion in 2025 to USD 41.27 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 47.36 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 2.79% between 2026 and 2031.

Asia-Pacific Textile Market Share: The Asia-Pacific textile market is analyzed across multiple dimensions, including application areas such as fashion and apparel, industrial and technical textiles, and household products. It is also categorized by raw materials like natural and synthetic fibers, as well as by manufacturing processes including woven, knitted, and non-woven fabrics. Geographically, the study covers major countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN nations, and the rest of the region. The market projections are presented in terms of value in USD.

GCC Textile Market Growth: The GCC textile market is moderately fragmented, with local players operating alongside international companies. Saudi German Nonwovens strengthens its position through advanced production technology and high-quality hygiene products that meet international standards, supporting strong sales performance. Meanwhile, Alyaf Industrial focuses on specialized geosynthetics, leveraging certifications and technical expertise to secure large infrastructure and industrial contracts from major energy and engineering clients.

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