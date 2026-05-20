Marine Collagen Market Outlook 2026–2031 | Growth, Trends, and Forecast Market Overview

Delray Beach, FL , May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine collagen market is witnessing strong expansion due to rising consumer awareness regarding skin health, joint support, and overall wellness.
According to MarketsandMarkets, the global marine collagen market is projected to grow from USD 1.14 billion in 2026 to USD 1.66 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2026–2031).
Marine collagen is increasingly preferred due to its high bioavailability, fast absorption rate, and natural origin, making it a key ingredient in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and functional foods.
What is Driving the Marine Collagen Market?
The marine collagen market is expanding due to multiple structural demand drivers:
1. Rising demand for anti-aging products
Marine collagen is widely used in skincare products because it helps:
- Improve skin elasticity
- Enhance hydration
- Reduce wrinkles and fine lines
2. Growth in dietary supplements and functional food
Marine collagen is increasingly used in:
- Protein bars
- Health drinks
- Nutritional supplements
- Beauty-from-within products
3. Clean-label and natural ingredient trend
Consumers are shifting toward:
- Natural ingredients
- Sustainable sourcing
- Clean-label wellness products
Marine collagen is preferred over bovine and porcine alternatives due to its perceived safety and sustainability.
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4. Rising awareness of joint and bone health
Aging populations and fitness-conscious consumers are driving demand for collagen-based products that support:
- Joint flexibility
- Bone strength
- Muscle recovery
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific – Fastest Growing Marine Collagen Market
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.
Key reasons:
- High demand in Japan, China, and South Korea
- Strong cultural adoption of collagen-based beauty products
- High seafood consumption ensuring raw material availability
- Growing middle-class spending on health and wellness supplements
Medical Segment Growth
The medical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application area.
Marine collagen is increasingly used in:
- Wound healing
- Tissue engineering
- Regenerative medicine
Key advantages:
- High biocompatibility
- Low risk of disease transmission
- Improved cell regeneration properties
By Source: Bones and Tendons Emerging as Fastest-Growing Segment
Marine collagen is derived from multiple sources, including fish skin, scales, bones, and tendons.
The bones and tendons segment is expected to grow fastest because:
- They are rich in collagen types beneficial for joint and tissue repair
- Increasing use in medical and nutraceutical applications
- Strong push toward full utilization of fish processing waste
- Improved extraction technologies enabling efficient processing
Marine Collagen Market Segmentation
By Type
- Type I
- Type III
- Other types
By Source
- Fish skin
- Scales
- Muscles
- Fish bones and tendons
- Other marine sources
By Marine Animal
- Fish
- Other marine species
By Application
- Nutraceuticals
- Cosmetics and personal care
- Food and beverages
- Medical applications (fastest growing)
By Extraction Process
- Acid extraction
- Enzymatic hydrolysis
- Other advanced methods
Key Market Players
The global marine collagen industry is highly competitive, with key companies including:
- Ashland (US)
- Darling Ingredients (US)
- Weishardt (France)
- Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (US)
- Nippi Collagen NA Inc. (US)
- Seagarden AS (Norway)
- Titan Biotech (India)
- Vinh Wellness (Vietnam)
- Lapi Gelatine (Italy)
- Etchem (China)
- Hunan Sunfull Bio-Tech (China)
- Hubei Huge Bioengineering (China)
- Ningbo Inno Pharmchem Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jellagen (United Kingdom)
- Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd. (India)
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Key Marine Collagen Market Trends
- Increasing use in beauty-from-within supplements
- Shift toward marine-based sustainable protein sources
- Expansion of medical-grade collagen applications
- Rising adoption in functional beverages and nutraceuticals
- Technological advancements in enzymatic extraction methods
The marine collagen market growth, driven by increasing demand in beauty, healthcare, and functional nutrition industries.
With a projected CAGR of 6.7%, the market is benefiting from:
- Rising health awareness
- Clean-label ingredient demand
- Expanding medical applications
- Strong Asia Pacific consumption trends
Marine collagen is evolving from a niche supplement ingredient into a mainstream wellness and medical biomaterial with global adoption.
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