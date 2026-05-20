ADT ‘Moves in’ to the DIY Security Market with ADT Blu — Bringing 150 Years of Trusted Protection to the Self-Install Era

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the company behind more than a century of home protection in North America, today announced ADT Blu, a self-installed home security system that customers can set up in minutes and manage directly through the ADT+ app with the option to modularize and scale over time as customers lives change and evolve.

As more households adopt smart home devices and look for self-install options, ADT Blu is designed to eliminate the long-standing tradeoffs of a DIY category largely defined by standalone cameras to date. ADT uniquely understands that a reliable camera feed is just one part of an integrated security system that can both proactively prevent and rapidly respond to a security incident when every second counts. Where many systems prioritize simplicity at the expense of performance or flexibility at the expense of reliability, ADT Blu delivers both. It combines the convenience customers expect from a self-setup system with the broader protection of an integrated security experience.

Through the fully integrated ADT+ app, customers can arm and disarm the system, receive alerts, view live video, take advantage of AI video features and speak through connected cameras — all without long-term contracts or an in-home technician visit. The ADT+ platform also allows customers to adjust or expand their home security system over time, adding devices and sensors, based on their needs. They can choose to activate ADT’s 24/7 professional monitoring network or monitor their home themselves, giving them flexibility today and a clear path to more support as their needs evolve.

"ADT Blu gives customers something the DIY category has never really delivered — the ability to protect their home on their own terms, backed by a company with more than 150 years of trusted experience in home security,” said Todd Dernberger, Chief Growth Officer, ADT Inc.

ADT Blu offers standalone cameras as low as $69 and several different packages with prices ranging from $249-$389. Customers can also customize their equipment based on what their home needs.

ADT is streamlining the self-installed security experience from purchase to set up to everyday use. With ADT Blu available on Amazon, customers will be able to buy the full suite of equipment in the same marketplace they shop for their home every day.

ADT Blu will be available online at Amazon.com, ADT.com, and by phone at 1-800-ADT-ASAP. Pricing details are available at ADT.com/Blu.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, interactive and smart home solutions serving residential and small business customers in the U.S. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit ADT.com.



Media contact: media@adt.com