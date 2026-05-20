Award-winning HR Software Vendor HiBob Named an ISG 2026 Vendor of Excellence for Human Capital Management (HCM) Suites

New York, NY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming how organizations work and helping businesses adapt to the age of AI, today announced it has been named an ISG Vendor of Excellence in the Human Capital Management (HCM) Suites category for 2026.

Award-winning HR Software HiBob Named Best Human Capital Management (HCM) Suite for 2026

Recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, this award evaluates software providers based on product innovation, market presence, user experience, and the tangible value delivered to customers.

A Human Capital Management (HCM) suite is a comprehensive set of software applications designed to manage, optimize, and support an organization's workforce throughout the entire employee lifecycle. From core HR, payroll, and compensation to performance management, workforce planning, and employee engagement, a modern HCM unifies these critical functions into a single, seamless platform. By centralizing people data, an effective HCM empowers businesses to make strategic, data-driven decisions while providing employees with a consumer-grade experience that fosters connection and productivity.

HiBob's recognition in the HCM Suites category underscores the platform's ability to serve as a complete, end-to-end solution for modern organizations managing complex, distributed workforces.

"Being named an ISG Vendor of Excellence for our HCM Suite is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation and customer success," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder at HiBob. "A true HCM must do more than just process HR transactions; it must elevate the entire employee experience. This recognition proves that our modern, AI-powered approach to HR technology is resonating with organizations globally, providing them with the comprehensive suite they need to thrive."

In addition to the HCM Suites category, HiBob was also named an ISG Vendor of Excellence in three other distinct categories for 2026: HCM Platform, HRMS, and Talent Suites—a significant expansion from its recognition in just a single category in 2025.

This latest recognition from ISG adds to HiBob's impressive momentum in 2026, following its recent naming as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Enterprise HCM Technology Value Matrix, #1 rankings in the Sapient Insights Mid-Market Voice of the Customer Report, and being named Zendesk 2026 Best Collaborator Partner of the Year.

For more information about HiBob and Bob, visit www.hibob.com.

About Information Services Group (ISG)

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis.

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 5,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

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