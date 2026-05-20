A Morning of Remembrance, An Evening of Light: Battleship North Carolina Memorial to Commemorate Memorial Day with Ceremony and Patriotic Evening Illumination

Wilmington, NC, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battleship North Carolina Memorial, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, will commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, with its 62nd Annual Memorial Day Ceremony and a special evening uplighting of the Battleship in red, white, and blue—in honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

The public is invited to gather aboard North Carolina’s official World War II memorial at 10:30 a.m. for a ceremony remembering the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation, with special tribute to the “Immortal 11,000” North Carolinians lost during World War II. Held aboard the historic Battleship, the annual observance reflects the mission entrusted to the Memorial by the North Carolina Legislature in 1961, to preserve and honor the legacy of the 11,000 North Carolinians who died in service during World War II and the 10,000 Navy and Marine Corps personnel who served aboard USS North Carolina during the war.

This year’s program features two keynote speakers. Vice Admiral John G. Morgan, Jr., U.S. Navy (Ret.), is a highly decorated naval commander who served 36 years in leadership roles in service to his country. His remarks will reflect the preparedness, service, patriotism, and sacrifice expected of all members of the Armed Forces—qualities he demonstrated on September 11, 2001, when, acting on his own initiative, he directed the USS Enterprise strike group toward a launch position for strikes in Afghanistan. His actions placed the sailors and Marines under his command among the first American forces prepared to respond, and for his decisive leadership during those extraordinary circumstances, he was awarded the Bronze Star.

Becky Aikman, acclaimed journalist and author of the 2025 book Spitfires: The American Women Who Flew in the Face of Danger During World War II. Her remarks will include recognition of Mary Webb Nicholson of Greensboro, Guilford County, the first North Carolina woman to earn a pilot’s license and a World War II aviator who lost her life in service to the Allied cause. Members of Nicholson’s family are expected to attend. Ms. Aikman will hold a book signing following the ceremony, at 12 p.m. in the Ship's Store.

The ceremony will also honor some members of North Carolina’s Immortal 11,000:





Mary Webb Nicholson of Greensboro, Guilford County, NC, the first North Carolina woman to earn a pilot’s license and a World War II aviator who lost her life in service to the Allied cause, as a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) of Great Britain. She joined the ATA because, at the time, women were not allowed to fly planes for the United States. Members of Nicholson’s family are expected to attend.

Lieutenant Helen Jeanette Henley, also of Greensboro, NC. A 25-year-old Army nurse, Henley volunteered for emergency medical evacuation flights in China during World War II and died on March 4, 1945, when her transport plane crashed while carrying wounded service members to safety.

Brothers Robert and Wallace Wilhide of Cherokee County were combat-tested Marine Corps aviators in their twenties, both on the path to becoming aces in the Pacific Theater. During the Battle of Okinawa, 1st Lieutenant Robert Wilhide was shot down by Japanese forces on May 17, 1945. Less than a month later, on June 11, his younger brother, 2nd Lieutenant Wallace Wilhide, was also killed in action. Together, the brothers gave their lives in service to a victory that helped secure the end of the war in the Pacific.

2nd Class Petty Officer Livingston Ward Brooks, age 23, of Harkers Island in Carteret County,NC, gave his life in service to his country when the Coast Guard cutter Alexander Hamilton was torpedoed by German submarine U-132 on January 19, 1942, while assigned to convoy duty in the European theater. Brooks and many of his shipmates made the ultimate sacrifice in the early days of the war, helping hold the line against the advancing aggression of the Axis powers in Europe.

Fred Lorenzo Brewer, age 23, of Charlotte in Mecklenburg County, NC, was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen and flew combat missions protecting Allied bombers over Europe during World War II. On October 29, 1944, while escorting bombers in his P-51 Mustang over Italy, Brewer’s aircraft malfunctioned in severe weather and crashed. He gave his life defending fellow airmen whose missions were weakening Axis forces in Germany. Nearly 80 years later, in 2023, his remains were finally identified and returned home for burial.

Merchant seaman Chief Engineer Robert Justice of Town Creek in Brunswick County, NC, gave his life in service to the Allied war effort on December 3, 1944, at the age of 58, when his Liberty ship—fresh from supporting the invasion of Normandy—was destroyed by a German mine off the coast of Belgium. Justice and the merchant mariners and Naval Armed Guardsmen who died alongside him helped keep critical supply lines open in support of military operations and civilian survival across Europe.



EVENT DETAILS

What: 62nd Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 25, 2026 | 10:30 a.m.

Where: Battleship North Carolina Memorial, 1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC 28401

Cost: No cost to attend.



Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.





Beginning at sunset on Memorial Day evening, Monday, May 25, the Battleship will light the Wilmington skyline in red, white, and blue in tribute to America’s fallen service members. The patriotic display will be visible from downtown Wilmington’s Riverwalk and vantage points across the Cape Fear River.





Additional images are available upon request.

About the Battleship North Carolina Memorial

The U.S.S. North Carolina (BB-55) is America’s most decorated World War II battleship, now decommissioned and permanently moored among 55 acres of Eagles Island wildlands on the Cape Fear River at Wilmington, North Carolina. The Battleship North Carolina Memorial commemorates the heroism of North Carolinians who served their country during World War II and memorializes the roughly 11,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, the Battleship and the adjacent park are a place for learning, reflection, and community engagement—connecting past events to current conversations about service, leadership, and citizenship through programs, exhibits, and events. For more information about the Battleship North Carolina, including visiting and ticketing information, visit www.battleshipnc.com or call 910-399-9100.





About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. Through its programs, the Department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. The Department manages over 100 locations across the state, including 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art

museums, five science museums, four aquariums, 35 state parks, four recreation areas, dozens of state trails and natural areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, the American Indian Heritage Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Office of State Archaeology, the Highway Historical Markers Program, the N.C. Land and Water Fund, and the Natural Heritage Program. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov



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