Dazzly Website Builder Now Available Within ChatGPT Apps

Auckland, NZ, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dazzly Website Builder announces it has been included within ChatGPT Apps, making it accessible from within ChatGPT. This follows the successful implementation of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration.

ChatGPT Apps now includes Dazzly for improved website building capabilities.

"Being included within ChatGPT Apps marks a special moment for Dazzly. We're proud that our underlying website technology lends itself so well to integration with AI (via MCP). With the ChatGPT interface you can now create, launch and manage websites, placing us ahead of many other major website builders." says Lewis Anderson, co-founder of Dazzly.

"Having the intelligence of AI to organise your photos, identify the content of the photos, and even suggest optimal placing within the website design is really an unparallelled experience." says Marcus Feeney, co-founder of Dazzly.

Check out the YouTube video which shows the combined power of Dazzly and ChatGPT in building websites. Having the simplicity and easy of a chat interface makes some tasks even easier than when being done on Dazzly's existing interface, which is form-input based rather than drag-and-drop like most other website builders. MCP makes things even more exciting because it enhances the information available to the AI model when it generates contextual based information such as website text, which it can draft for you to be more accurate and relevant to the services you provide, for example, by analysing your photos prior to text generation.

Features supported:

Change most common website information such as Welcome Message, Phone Number, Email Address, Physical Address, Service Page Information, Gallery Page Information, Contact Page Information, Custom Pages

Uploading/changing Images

Republishing any changes

and more!

You can try the Dazzly Website Builder ChatGPT App right now.

You can now build a website by chatting using Dazzly within ChatGPT.

About Dazzly Website Builder

Dazzly is the easiest way to create a website. With some photos and a little bit of info about your business, a website design will appear in seconds. Anyone can use Dazzly. From small service businesses through to home product sellers (eCommerce). Dazzly handles it all and makes everything related to websites easy. Learn more - https://www.dazzly.co

Press Inquiries

Dazzly Limited

support@dazzly.co

https://www.dazzly.co

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=pt51vnHW7v0