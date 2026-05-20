Boston, MA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronald McDonald House New England has unveiled a new brand identity that sharpens its mission with unmistakable clarity: to help families stay close, stay together, and stay supported while their child receives treatment at one of the world’s leading pediatric hospitals. The launch marks a defining moment for an organization that has quietly served as a lifeline for families traveling to Boston from across the country and around the globe — and a public declaration, at last, of what has always been true: Family Stays.

Ronald McDonald House New England Launches Brand Revitalization, Deepening its Mission to Keep Families Close

The refreshed identity honors more than five decades of mission with intention: the iconic McDonald’s red and the organization’s heart-and-home illustration have been preserved as deliberate nods to the legacy and enduring partnership that built this work. A new digital home anchors the modernization, establishing clarity of purpose for donors, families, and the broader community and signals that world-class family support must meet world-class medicine.

The timing is deliberate. Boston’s reputation as a global hub for pediatric medicine has never been stronger and the gap between the care available here and the support available to the families who need to access it has never been more visible. When a child needs critical care in Boston, their family deserves to be by their side, bolstered by a community of professionals who can offer parents, caregivers and siblings the emotional support they deserve.

“Family Stays" is more than a tagline to underscore our new brand — it reflects the heart of who we are and what families need most during a child’s medical journey, says Lauren Hoops Schmieg, CEO of Ronald McDonald House New England. “We believe every family deserves to remain together through life’s most difficult moments, and this new brand arrives at an important time for our organization and our community. As the need for pediatric family housing continues to grow, this rebrand represents the opportunity for us as an organization to fulfill our mission; ensuring more families have access to comfort, connection, and care when they need it most.”

Ronald McDonald House New England currently operates just 10 suites at its Boston Harbor location — serving families who have traveled from 39 states and countries around the world, staying an average of 44 nights. In 2025, the organization provided 9,294 nights of housing and 18,280 meals, saving families approximately $2.7 million in lodging, meals, parking, and support costs. And still, on peak nights, more than 100 families sit on a waiting list.

To respond to this overwhelming need, Ronald McDonald House New England is launching a multi-year fundraising campaign to build a new flagship House that would accommodate more than 2,000 international families annually at no cost and for the full duration of their child’s critical treatment in Boston.

“We are incredibly excited about what lies ahead, and call on the community to help make this vision a reality,” said Schmeig. “While McDonald’s remains our founding and continued mission partner, this campaign will be fueled by the Boston community itself.”

In a city that sets the gold standard for children’s healthcare, Ronald McDonald House New England is ensuring that when a child needs the exceptional medical access Boston has always been known for, their families have a place to call home.

About Ronald McDonald House New England

Ronald McDonald House New England provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. Operating two Ronald McDonald Houses (Boston, MA and Providence, RI), two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms (Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Brigham), and two Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles serving communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the organization’s mission is to ensure every family has what they need for the best possible outcomes for their children. To learn more or support the mission, visit https://ronaldmcdonaldhousenewengland.org/

About Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of 250+ independently operated Chapters in 60+ countries and regions, we surround families with the resources, services and support they need, removing barriers so they can be at the heart of their child’s care and ensure the best possible health outcomes. For more information, visit www.ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org

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https://ronaldmcdonaldhousenewengland.org/