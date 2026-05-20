XA Investments Launches Custom GenAI Tool for Interval Fund Market Research

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XA Investments LLC, a Chicago-based alternative investment management and consulting firm, announced the availability of the firm’s first generative artificial intelligence capability for its consulting clients and research subscribers.

XA Investments built YOGI, a proprietary GenAI research tool designed to transform how business development and product strategists analyze competitor funds and design new evergreen products for the private wealth marketplace. XA Investments partnered with RavenPack in developing the tool, using its Bigdata.com platform.

“Our new GenAI tool is a direct response to the needs of our fast-growing interval fund consulting and research client base,” stated Kimberly Flynn, the president of XA Investments. “We are focused on being intentional about how technology and human expertise come together in ways that enable us to deliver the evergreen alternatives market analysis and insights that our clients have come to expect from XA Investments. YOGI creates a speed and knowledge advantage for interval fund market leaders and new fund sponsors entering the vibrant interval fund marketplace,” Flynn added.

YOGI integrates XA Investments proprietary research, insights and analysis and is designed to provide comprehensive information on the interval and tender offer fund marketplace. The XA Investments seven-person research team annually spends more than 1,000 staff hours analyzing the latest developments in the interval fund marketplace to provide unique insights and data analytics. Many of XAI’s existing research subscribers are current market leaders in the interval and tender offer fund marketplace. With YOGI, XAI clients are expected to save significant time and costs in analyzing market trends, understanding competitors and developing optimal new product launch strategies. All XAI clients will be provided with access to YOGI on a trial basis for three months.

The interval and tender offer fund marketplace has grown rapidly at a 25% compounded annual growth rate over the last three years. With over 315 interval and tender offer funds in the marketplace and another 50 in the Securities and Exchange Commission registration process as of April 30, 2026, financial analysts are challenged to stay on top of developments in the interval fund marketplace. As our GenAI tool’s namesake, Yogi Berra once said, “If you don’t know where you’re going, you might end up someplace else.”

“YOGI turns GenAI into a trusted research copilot for asset managers who want interval fund data and insights. The interval fund market is changing rapidly and YOGI can help users find the fundamental truth they are seeking,” noted John “Yogi” Spence, co-chief executive officer of XA Investments.

YOGI features three primary benefits for our clients:

Private Market Product Trend Discovery: AI-powered summaries of current market trends in the interval and tender offer fund marketplace.

Competitor Fund Intelligence: Learn more about existing funds in the marketplace and compare peer funds by fund terms and features to help position a new fund in the market.

Product Structuring and Launch Ideas: Gain insights from product launch success stories and improve understanding of key drivers of an interval fund’s success with respect to performance and asset gathering.



XA Investments plans to expand insight capabilities in the future, providing clients with information and data on new evergreen product structures including retail 3(c)(7) funds and operating company funds.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund. In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including product development and market research, marketing and fund management. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Miami and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.

About RavenPack

RavenPack provides AI-driven data infrastructure for the financial industry. The company transforms unstructured content into structured, institutional-grade analytics. Through Bigdata.com, RavenPack provides open, API-first access to comprehensive financial intelligence, enabling researchers, data scientists, and institutions to explore and operationalize AI at scale.

Media Contact:

XA Investments LLC

Kim Shepherd

Senior Consultant

kshepherd@xainvestments.com

312-623-5123

www.xainvestments.com