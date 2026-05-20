2026 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans May 26 – May 28, 2026

NEW ORLEANS, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon, May 26 through Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans, located at 2 Canal Street, at the foot of Canal Street on the Mississippi River. Conference registration remains open through the event’s web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

The Conference, hosted by Al Petrie Advisors, will feature a series of 36 panels and presentations that will address key domestic and international industry developments and topics. Executives from over 100 leading public and private exploration and production and oil field services and transition energy companies, as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, and industry advisory and law firms will participate in the discussions.

A detailed further-updated agenda with all panels and presentations along with the individual panelists and presenters is now available on the event web site www.LouisianaEnergy C o n ference.com and with this link: 2026 A g e n d a . The online agenda will be updated if any additional participants are confirmed.

In addition to our traditional domestic and international E&P and oil services panels, we are pleased to add a number of topical presentations this year that are listed in the agenda.

Networking Events

Several networking events are planned for 2026:

On Tuesday, May 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., there will be a welcoming reception featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and networking at The M I SI , a beautiful new venue at 600 Decatur Street, Third Floor, in the historic Jax Brewery , across from Jackson Square and the French Quarter.

On Wednesday, May 27, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., the premier networking event of the Conference will be held at Galerie de Galatoire, 211 Royal Street, a new event venue created by the renowned Galatoire’s Restaurant, directly across from the Monteleone Hotel and Carousel Bar.

On Thursday, May 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., please join us for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres to share your thoughts on the 2026 Conference and suggestions for next year at Delacroix, the latest restaurant by BRG Hospitality and renowned chef, John Besh, located at 1 Poydras Street in Spanish Plaza directly on the Mississippi River behind the Four Seasons Hotel.

Special America 250 Event

New Orleans will be the first stop as America welcomes the tall ships of the world to the Port of New Orleans for a nationwide celebration of America's 250th anniversary. Between May 27 and June 1, 2026, New Orleans will celebrate America's Sestercentennial with the largest-ever flotilla of tall ships from around the world creating a majestic nautical spectacle along the historic Mississippi River. The vessels will be visible during our closing event at Delacroix on May 28th. Visit the tall ship event at http://www.sail250neworleans.com .

Attendance

Attendance is very strong so please register as soon as possible. The Conference includes three networking receptions each evening May 26-28 to provide attendees maximum networking opportunities.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels.

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives, and trust officers. We also welcome energy industry management and advisors to the industry. There is no cost for investment professionals attending the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $475 for the three-day event.

Hotel Accommodations

Due to high demand, the special rate with the Four Seasons Hotel has been fully booked. Rooms at their standard rates may still be available.

As a courtesy to our attendees, we have also secured a block of rooms at a special rate of $269 per night at The Windsor Court , which is a highly rated boutique-style hotel just one block from the Conference. Book a room here .

For additional information including sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

201 Saint Charles Avenue Suite 4120 New Orleans, Louisiana 70170

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953

