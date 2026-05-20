MRED Suspends Listing Data Feeds to Zillow Group

LISLE, Ill., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) announces that Zillow Group has refused to cure a material breach of its license agreements governing the display of MRED listing data. As a result, Zillow no longer has access to MRED’s licensed listing data for display on its consumer websites, including Zillow.com and Trulia.com.

In a striking lesson in irony, Zillow has chosen not to display 43,000 MRED listings because it demands the right, and has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit to secure that right – to exclude nine listings it disfavors.

Let that sink in. Nine listings.

Not because of anything you did. Not because anything your sellers did.

Zillow has effectively decided not to display 99.98% of MRED’s listings on its platforms because it, in its own judgment, disagrees with the lawful marketing strategy associated with the remaining 0.02% of listings.

At its core, this dispute is about Zillow attempting to impose its own display rules on listings that are lawfully marketed under MRED policies and at the discretion of sellers and their brokers. Zillow’s purported harm is entirely self-inflicted, readily avoidable, and can be remedied immediately by simply complying with the same clear and longstanding license agreement terms under which it has operated for years.

“Rules enforcement is the most important and difficult responsibility an MLS undertakes on behalf of the cooperative marketplace,” says Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO of MRED. “Our rules apply equally to every participant, and we have a duty to educate our participants and vendors, counsel them when they are out of compliance, and require that breaches be cured.”

Two weeks ago, MRED notified Zillow that its selective exclusion of certain listings submitted by MRED participating brokers, even though those brokers were engaged in lawful marketing practices, violated Zillow’s license agreements. MRED requested that Zillow cure those violations by 11:59 p.m. cst on May 19, 2026, which they failed to do.

Rather than cure the nine listing violations and maintain access to 43,000 listings, Zillow responded with a lawsuit, driven by concerns over its ability to sustain monetization of consumer traffic and agent leads. Zillow also claimed that excluded listings are “stale” and inconsistent with its “brand promise,” unless a seller terminates the listing broker and hires another broker whose marketing practices Zillow prefers. Only then do those same stale listings miraculously become acceptable for display on Zillow’s lead-generation portals.

Despite Zillow’s actions, MRED listings will continue to be broadly distributed across thousands of consumer-facing websites, ensuring that sellers retain significant exposure for their properties and buyers continue to have access to a wide range of listing options.

This suspension denies Zillow the right to publicly display licensed MRED data unless and until it returns to compliance with its license agreements. The choice is Zillow’s.

Importantly, Zillow’s licensees may continue to access MRED services to contribute listings and facilitate broker and home buyer transactions through MRED systems at this time. In addition, Zillow-owned products and services, including ShowingTime and dotloop, will not be affected at this time.

MRED appreciates your continued support as it remains committed to protecting the integrity of the cooperative marketplace, enforcing MRED’s rules fairly and consistently, and advocating for the interests of MRED subscribers and the consumers they serve.

About Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED)

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the multiple listing service for real estate professionals who input 250,000 listings annually. MRED connects real estate professionals with the tools, data, and support they need to serve clients and grow their businesses. To learn more, visit www.mredllc.com.

All real estate professionals interested in joining MRED's services may contact MRED at Access@MREDLLC.com.