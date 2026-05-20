Medical Foods Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2026 & 2033 by Route of Administration, Product, Application, Sales Channel, Module, Region

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Foods Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Route of Administration, Product, Application, Sales Channel, Module, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical foods market, initially valued at USD 26.1 billion in 2025, is expected to attain USD 38.9 billion by 2033, progressing at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2026 and 2033.

This growth is largely driven by the escalating prevalence of chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's, ADHD, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and central nervous system disorders.

The market is experiencing significant influence from a growing consumer shift toward personalized and plant-based nutrition solutions. There is an increasing demand for foods tailored for specific medical purposes, addressing medical conditions such as malnutrition, metabolic disorders, and digestive intolerances, while also catering to individual dietary choices like vegan and vegetarian options. Consequently, manufacturers are focusing on creating plant-based, nutritionally complete medical foods to enhance tolerance and adherence to nutrition therapy, catering to patient-centric disease management.

The surge in disease-specific formula consumption is projected to further boost market expansion, prompted by a rise in targeted disease incidences and advancements in drug development. Clinical nutrition is becoming central to personalized treatment approaches, especially for conditions such as cancer and cystic fibrosis. For example, in cystic fibrosis management, unique enzyme capsules are customized for individual needs. Leading companies like Nestle Health Science are capitalizing on this trend by offering personalized clinical nutrition products, such as Deplin for depression and Metanx for diabetes management.

The emergence of nutrition support platforms presents a key opportunity in the market. The integration of digital tools, telehealth, and clinical guidance allows healthcare professionals to design and optimize personalized nutrition plans. By leveraging patient data, clinical insights, and comprehensive product information, these platforms facilitate tailored interventions that enhance adherence, improve therapeutic outcomes, and ensure continuity of care across various settings, including hospital, long-term care, and home-based environments.

Global Medical Foods Market Report Segmentation

Route of Administration Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033): Oral, Enteral

Oral, Enteral Product Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033): Powder, Pills, Liquid, Other

Powder, Pills, Liquid, Other Application Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033): Chronic Kidney Disease, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhoea, among others

Chronic Kidney Disease, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhoea, among others Module Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033): Amino Acid, Protein, Vitamin & Mineral, Fatty Acid-based, Carbohydrate, Fiber, Ketogenic, Peptide-based, Hypoallergenic, Others

Amino Acid, Protein, Vitamin & Mineral, Fatty Acid-based, Carbohydrate, Fiber, Ketogenic, Peptide-based, Hypoallergenic, Others Sales Channel Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033): Direct-to-Consumer, Online, Retail, Institutional, Hospitals, Others

Direct-to-Consumer, Online, Retail, Institutional, Hospitals, Others Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033): North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

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Companies Featured

Danone

Nestle

Abbott

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Hexagon Nutrition Ltd.

Biovencer Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd.

Daisyfsmp (JIANGSU DAISY FSMP CO., LTD)

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.

Maifu Nutrition Technology

Megalabs

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