AI in Computer Vision Market Size to Hit USD 342.34 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Computer Vision Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The AI in Computer Vision Market Size was valued at USD 37.71 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 342.34 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.68% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for Intelligent Automation and Smart Vision Systems Boost Expansion Globally

AI in Computer Vision Market growth is mainly driven by fast adoption of automation and intelligent vision systems globally. Organizations are making use of computer vision systems which use AI to achieve operational efficiencies, minimize human mistakes, provide better quality check and facilitate decision-making process based on data. Rising use of machine vision systems in detecting objects, facial recognition, predictive maintenance, inspection and autonomous operations are driving the market. Apart from that, increased investments made in smart factories, Industry 4.0, autonomous mobility platforms and AI-based surveillance systems will be driving this market in future.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

IBM Corporation

Apple Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Hikvision

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Omron Corporation

Xilinx (AMD)

Affectiva (Smart Eye AB)

SenseTime Group Limited

AI in Computer Vision Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 37.71 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 342.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.68% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software)

• By Application (Industrial, Non-industrial)

• By Function (Training, Interference)

• By End-use (Automotive, Healthcare, Retail Security and Surveillance, Robotics and Machines, Consumer Electronics)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Hardware segment dominated the AI in Computer Vision Market in 2025 with approximately 56% market share owing to rising demand for GPUs, edge computing devices, sensors, cameras, and processors required for real-time image and video analytics. The software segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing need for computer vision algorithms, AI frameworks, and cloud-based computer vision platforms.

By Function

The Training segment held the largest market share of 62% in 2025 due to high computational requirements associated with model development, algorithm optimization, and large-scale dataset processing. The Inference segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR owing to rising deployment of real-time computer vision applications across edge AI devices, autonomous systems, facial recognition platforms, and industrial automation solutions.

By Application

The Industrial segment dominated the market with 54% in the year 2025 owing to extensive use of AI-based computer vision systems in robotics, quality inspection, predictive maintenance, and manufacturing automation. The non-industrial segment is projected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing implementation of computer vision technologies in retail analytics, healthcare imaging, transportation systems, and smart city infrastructure.

By End-use

The Security & Surveillance held the maximum market share of 28% in the year 2025 on account of high deployment of facial recognition systems, intelligent video analytics, and advanced surveillance technologies. The growth prospects of the Healthcare industry are forecast to be the highest during the forecast period on account of rising usage of computer vision techniques in healthcare imaging, diagnostic aids, and monitoring systems.

Regional Insights:

The AI in Computer Vision Market in North America held the dominant position in the year 2025 with about 42% of global revenue shares. Factors such as the availability of robust digital infrastructure, high rate of adoption of AI technologies, and significant investments in machine learning, autonomous systems, and intelligent automation systems are some factors attributing to the growth of the region.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest regional growth in terms of revenues due to its increasing adoption of AI technologies, growing adoption of digital technologies, and increasing automation in industries. In addition, the presence of leading technology firms, AI startups, and research organizations in the region further bolsters the dominant position of the regional market.

The Europe AI in Computer Vision Market is estimated to be USD 10.64 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 84.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.00% during 2026–2035. The increasing need for automated machines, face recognition technology, self-driving vehicles, quality control, and predictive analytics platforms has been instrumental in contributing towards market growth.

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Recent Developments:

2026: NVIDIA expanded its AI computer vision ecosystem in 2026 by advancing generative AI, edge vision platforms, and robotics-focused visual intelligence systems. The company strengthened real-time perception capabilities for autonomous systems, industrial automation, and next-generation smart manufacturing environments through its physical AI and robotics platforms.

NVIDIA expanded its AI computer vision ecosystem in 2026 by advancing generative AI, edge vision platforms, and robotics-focused visual intelligence systems. The company strengthened real-time perception capabilities for autonomous systems, industrial automation, and next-generation smart manufacturing environments through its physical AI and robotics platforms. 2025: Google LLC expanded Gemini multimodal AI capabilities in 2025, improving computer vision performance for image understanding, real-time video analysis, and enterprise automation. The update supports visual search, healthcare imaging, and intelligent robotics applications globally.

Exclusive Sections of the AI in Computer Vision Market Report (The USPs):

AI-POWERED IMAGE & VIDEO ANALYTICS INSIGHTS – helps you understand the growing adoption of intelligent image recognition, video analytics, facial recognition, and object detection technologies across industries globally.

– helps you understand the growing adoption of intelligent image recognition, video analytics, facial recognition, and object detection technologies across industries globally. EDGE AI & REAL-TIME COMPUTER VISION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the increasing integration of edge computing with AI vision systems for low-latency and real-time decision-making applications.

– helps you evaluate the increasing integration of edge computing with AI vision systems for low-latency and real-time decision-making applications. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION & SMART MANUFACTURING TRACKER – helps you identify how AI-powered computer vision systems are transforming quality inspection, robotics, predictive maintenance, and factory automation processes.

– helps you identify how AI-powered computer vision systems are transforming quality inspection, robotics, predictive maintenance, and factory automation processes. HEALTHCARE & MEDICAL IMAGING AI INSIGHTS – helps you assess the rising use of computer vision technologies in diagnostics, surgical assistance, patient monitoring, and advanced healthcare imaging applications.

– helps you assess the rising use of computer vision technologies in diagnostics, surgical assistance, patient monitoring, and advanced healthcare imaging applications. SMART SURVEILLANCE & SECURITY TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you uncover developments in intelligent surveillance systems, smart monitoring platforms, and AI-based public safety infrastructure worldwide.

– helps you uncover developments in intelligent surveillance systems, smart monitoring platforms, and AI-based public safety infrastructure worldwide. REGIONAL AI INFRASTRUCTURE & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INSIGHTS – helps you analyze country-level AI investments, smart city initiatives, and computer vision adoption trends shaping the future of the global market.

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